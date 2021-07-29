checkAd

DGAP-News HAMBORNER REIT AG: Stable business performance and systematic implementation of revised corporate strategy

DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
HAMBORNER REIT AG: Stable business performance and systematic implementation of revised corporate strategy

29.07.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Stable business performance and systematic implementation of revised corporate strategy

- Rental income of €42.9 million in H1 (-2.1%)

- FFO rises 5.1% to €28.4 million

- Successful continuation of portfolio expansion and optimisation

- Substantial letting successes and high rent collection rates underline quality of property portfolio and tenant structure

- Forecast for current financial year substantiated

KEY FIGURES FOR FIRST HALF OF 2021

Duisburg, 29 July 2021 - HAMBORNER REIT AG has enjoyed a stable business performance in the first half of 2021. Income from rents and leases amounted to €42.9 million in the first six months, down by just 2.1% compared to the previous year's level. In particular, this was due to lower rents as a result of property sales and higher risk provisions for potential rent reductions in connection with the pandemic lockdown in the first half of 2021.

Funds from operations (FFO) climbed by 5.1% to €28.4 million in the first six months. The increase essentially results from compensation paid in conjunction with the early termination of a lease and lower maintenance expenses. The company's financial and liquidity situation remains very comfortable. The REIT equity ratio was 57.5% as of 30 June 2021 and the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio 44.6%.

PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENT

Under the portfolio optimisation programme announced in the summer of last year, HAMBORNER has sold 15 high-street retail properties in total with a cumulative transaction volume of €109.5 million in the past twelve months, thereby reducing this section of the portfolio to currently six assets or 5.3% of the total portfolio volume. Moreover, three further retail properties with a transaction volume of €41.9 million have been sold in conjunction with the active portfolio management approach.

