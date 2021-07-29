EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Bellevue's bottom-line profit quadruples to CHF 22.5 mn - assets under management up 20% to a record high of CHF 14.4 bn 29-Jul-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Küsnacht, July 29, 2021

Results for the first half of 2021:

Bellevue's bottom-line profit quadruples to CHF 22.5 mn - assets under management up 20% to a record high of CHF 14.4 bn

Operating income rose more than 50% to CHF 73.6 mn thanks to significantly higher average assets under management

Further improvement in the cost/income ratio to 55% as operating expenses increased at a proportionally slower rate of 31% to CHF 40.7 mn

High net new money inflow of CHF 682 mn across the product range; annualized net new money growth rate of 11%

Group net profit quadrupled to CHF 22.5 mn from the prior-year figure of CHF 5.5 mn

Investment performance of 78% of all assets under management better than the benchmark performance

Bellevue continues to build its profile as a specialized asset manager with internationally recognized investment competencies

André Rüegg, CEO of Bellevue, on the first-half results for 2021: «Bellevue used the ongoing volatile but overall positive market environment and the high level of investor interest in healthcare themes to produce record-breaking results. As a specialized asset manager, our focused and innovative strategies created above-average investment returns and value for clients as well as shareholders. I am particularly pleased that, thanks to our long-standing track record, we attracted a growing amount of new money from different client segments. The growth in assets under management raised our earnings capacity to a new level and ensures Bellevue's sustained corporate growth. We are steadfastly pursuing our growth strategy with our established range of products and developing innovative investment solutions to expand our client base. We view the second half of the year with confidence while acknowledging that the coming months will likely be more challenging. Indications of rising bond yields, an impending shift in ultra-expansive monetary policy and inflation worries are gradually clouding the market outlook.»