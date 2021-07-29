checkAd

DGAP-News Schaltbau Holding AG: Half-year results 2021 underpin profitable growth path

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 07:00  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Schaltbau Holding AG: Half-year results 2021 underpin profitable growth path

29.07.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaltbau Holding AG: Half-year results 2021 underpin profitable growth path

Group revenue +6% to EUR 253.3 million, EBIT +42% to EUR 13.6 million
Profitability up significantly by 1.4 percentage points - EBIT margin at 5.4%
Strong growth in order intake for New Energy / New Industry
First nomination as supplier in e-Mobility for commercial vehicles
Full-year outlook for order intake, revenue and EBIT margin confirmed

Munich, 29 July 2021 - The results of Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN DE000A2NBTL2] for the first six months of 2021 show that the corporation remains firmly on track for profitable growth. Group revenue grew by 6% to EUR 253.3 million (6M 2020: EUR 239.3 million), while EBIT jumped by 42% to EUR 13.6 million (6M 2020: EUR 9.6 million). The measures implemented as part of "Strategy 2023" to boost financial performance are bearing fruit: the EBIT margin rose by 1.4 percentage points to 5.4% (6M 2020: 4.0%). The profitability of BODE in particular improved significantly by 3.2 percentage points to 3.4% (6M 2020: 0.2%). At EUR 279.5 million (6M 2020: EUR 270.4 million), order intake for the six-month period went up by around 3% year on year, pulling ahead even faster with a 12% rise in the second quarter. The book-to-bill ratio remains at a very healthy level of 1.1. Demand is very brisk in the high-growth New Energy / New Industry markets. Moreover, in the field of e-Mobility, Schaltbau has been nominated as supplier for the e-commercial vehicles platform of a leading manufacturer with production beginning in 2023. The Executive Board confirms its guidance for 2021 with order intake of EUR 550-580 million, revenue of EUR 520-540 million and an EBIT margin of approximately 5%.

"We are rigorously implementing the measures defined in our Strategy 2023 designed to boost financial performance. The benefits can already be seen in improved earnings for the first six-month period," said Dr Jürgen Brandes, CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG. "Good progress has been made, in particular the higher level of profitability at BODE, the growth of service business in our Rail core market and the expansion of our business into the new, fast-growing New Energy / New Industry and e-Mobility markets. We see our first nomination as a supplier for the e-commercial vehicles platform of a leading manufacturer as ample proof of the technological sophistication of our products."

Seite 1 von 5
Schaltbau Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Schaltbau AG (717030) - der Turnaround ist bestätigt !!!!!!!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Schaltbau Holding AG: Half-year results 2021 underpin profitable growth path DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Schaltbau Holding AG: Half-year results 2021 underpin profitable growth path 29.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Schaltbau …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
DGAP-News: SNP Acquires SAP Data Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG hebt Gewinnprognose für 2021 an
DGAP-News: PSI with 12% Growth in Sales and 87% Increase in EBIT in First Six Months
DGAP-News: CSG Partners with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to Empower Female ICT Entrepreneurs to ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Buchgewinn von 225 Mio. Euro aus der Veräußerung der Geschäftsaktivitäten im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG hebt Gewinnprognose für 2021 an
DGAP-News: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES weiter auf Expansionskurs: Erstes Projekt ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Ergebnisse des 1. Halbjahres 2021 untermauern profitablen Wachstumskurs (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Ergebnisse des 1. Halbjahres 2021 untermauern profitablen Wachstumskurs
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Schaltbau Holding AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs