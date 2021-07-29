DGAP-News Schaltbau Holding AG: Half-year results 2021 underpin profitable growth path
Schaltbau Holding AG: Half-year results 2021 underpin profitable growth path
|Group revenue +6% to EUR 253.3 million, EBIT +42% to EUR 13.6 million
|Profitability up significantly by 1.4 percentage points - EBIT margin at 5.4%
|Strong growth in order intake for New Energy / New Industry
|First nomination as supplier in e-Mobility for commercial vehicles
|Full-year outlook for order intake, revenue and EBIT margin confirmed
Munich, 29 July 2021 - The results of Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN DE000A2NBTL2] for the first six months of 2021 show that the corporation remains firmly on track for profitable growth. Group revenue grew by 6% to EUR 253.3 million (6M 2020: EUR 239.3 million), while EBIT jumped by 42% to EUR 13.6 million (6M 2020: EUR 9.6 million). The measures implemented as part of "Strategy 2023" to boost financial performance are bearing fruit: the EBIT margin rose by 1.4 percentage points to 5.4% (6M 2020: 4.0%). The profitability of BODE in particular improved significantly by 3.2 percentage points to 3.4% (6M 2020: 0.2%). At EUR 279.5 million (6M 2020: EUR 270.4 million), order intake for the six-month period went up by around 3% year on year, pulling ahead even faster with a 12% rise in the second quarter. The book-to-bill ratio remains at a very healthy level of 1.1. Demand is very brisk in the high-growth New Energy / New Industry markets. Moreover, in the field of e-Mobility, Schaltbau has been nominated as supplier for the e-commercial vehicles platform of a leading manufacturer with production beginning in 2023. The Executive Board confirms its guidance for 2021 with order intake of EUR 550-580 million, revenue of EUR 520-540 million and an EBIT margin of approximately 5%.
"We are rigorously implementing the measures defined in our Strategy 2023 designed to boost financial performance. The benefits can already be seen in improved earnings for the first six-month period," said Dr Jürgen Brandes, CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG. "Good progress has been made, in particular the higher level of profitability at BODE, the growth of service business in our Rail core market and the expansion of our business into the new, fast-growing New Energy / New Industry and e-Mobility markets. We see our first nomination as a supplier for the e-commercial vehicles platform of a leading manufacturer as ample proof of the technological sophistication of our products."
