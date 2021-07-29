Schaltbau Holding AG: Half-year results 2021 underpin profitable growth path

Group revenue +6% to EUR 253.3 million, EBIT +42% to EUR 13.6 million Profitability up significantly by 1.4 percentage points - EBIT margin at 5.4% Strong growth in order intake for New Energy / New Industry First nomination as supplier in e-Mobility for commercial vehicles Full-year outlook for order intake, revenue and EBIT margin confirmed

"We are rigorously implementing the measures defined in our Strategy 2023 designed to boost financial performance. The benefits can already be seen in improved earnings for the first six-month period," said Dr Jürgen Brandes, CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG. "Good progress has been made, in particular the higher level of profitability at BODE, the growth of service business in our Rail core market and the expansion of our business into the new, fast-growing New Energy / New Industry and e-Mobility markets. We see our first nomination as a supplier for the e-commercial vehicles platform of a leading manufacturer as ample proof of the technological sophistication of our products."