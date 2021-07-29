Application of Jean-Paul and Martine Clozel regarding the exemption from the offer obligation in relation to Idorsia Ltd
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS.
Allschwil, Switzerland – July 29, 2021
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that with the submission, dated July 16, 2021, Jean-Paul and Martine Clozel filed a request with the Swiss Takeover Board regarding the exemption from the obligation to make an offer in view of the private placement of convertible bonds in the amount of CHF 600 million by Idorsia Ltd that took place yesterday (July 28, 2021). For information on the background of the procedure and the application of Jean-Paul and Martine Clozel, please refer to the decision of the Takeover Board dated July 26, 2021 (published on www.takeover.ch).
Decision of the Swiss Takeover Board
In its decision of July 26, 2021 (published on www.takeover.ch) the Swiss Takeover Board has decreed the following:
- Jean-Paul Clozel and Martine Clozel are exempt from the obligation to make a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Idorsia Ltd as a result of conversion of the convertible bonds 2021 (currently in the maximum amount of CHF 700 million). This exemption from the obligation to make an offer is granted under the condition that the newly created shares of Idorsia Ltd are registered in the commercial register within three months after the conversion of the convertible bonds 2021 by Jean-Paul Clozel and Martine Clozel.
- Jean-Paul Clozel and Martine Clozel are obliged to inform the Takeover Board within five trading days after the conversion of the convertible bond 2021 about the details of the conversion and the subsequent registration of the share capital of Idorsia Ltd in the commercial register.
- Idorsia Ltd is obliged to publish the operative part of this decision (Dispositiv) as well as the reference to the right of qualified shareholders to object pursuant to art. 6 and 7 TOO.
- This decision will be published on the website of the Takeover Board after the publication by Idorsia Ltd in accordance with the paragraph 3 above.
- The fee payable jointly and severally by Jean-Paul Clozel and Martine Clozel amounts to CHF 20,000.
