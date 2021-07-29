checkAd

Data for Roche’s Evrysdi (risdiplam) published in New England Journal of Medicine shows significant improvement in survival and motor milestones in babies with Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021   

  • FIREFISH Part 2 study showed treatment with Evrysdi helped babies stay free of permanent ventilation, sit without support and improve across a range of motor milestones
  • Evrysdi has proven efficacy in adults, children and babies two months and older with over 4,000 patients treated to date
  • SMA is the leading genetic cause of death in infants

Basel, 29 July 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published data from FIREFISH Part 2, a pivotal global study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Evrysdi (risdiplam) in babies aged 1-7 months old with symptomatic Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The study met its primary endpoint with 29% of infants (12/41) sitting without support for at least five seconds* by month 12, a milestone not seen in the natural course of the disease. Safety for Evrysdi in the FIREFISH Part 2 study was consistent with its known safety profile.

“Without treatment, babies with Type 1 SMA are unlikely to survive beyond two years of age,” said Professor Laurent Servais, M.D., Ph.D., FIREFISH investigator and Professor of Paediatric Neuromuscular Diseases at the MDUK Oxford Neuromuscular Centre. “Important motor milestones, such as sitting, rolling over and swallowing, are the fundamental building blocks that can help these babies achieve optimal outcomes with Evrysdi, potentially reducing the need for ventilation and increasing the rate of survival.’

At the time of the data analysis, the median duration of treatment with Evrysdi was 15.2 months and the median age was 20.7 months. At month 12, 93% (38/41) of infants were alive and 85% (35/41) were free from permanent ventilation. Without treatment, the median age of death or permanent ventilation was 13.5 months in a natural history cohort. Ninety percent (37/41) had a CHOP-INTEND** score increase of at least 4 points, with 56% (23/41) achieving a score above 40; the median increase was 20 points.

In addition, the study met one of its secondary endpoints with 78% (32/41) of infants classified as HINE-2*** responders, which evaluated motor function through head control, sitting, voluntary grasp, ability to kick, rolling, crawling, standing and walking. Infants were classified as HINE-2 responders if more motor milestones showed improvement than worsened.

“These data published in the New England Journal of Medicine validate results from Part 1 of the FIREFISH study that showed Evrysdi can help babies with SMA reach the significant milestone of sitting without support for at least five seconds,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph. D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “These results have been further confirmed in the recently presented 24 month data showing Evrysdi continued to improve motor function, doubling the number of babies able to sit without support from month 12. We will continue to work closely with governments and the SMA community to bring Evrysdi to as many people as possible.”

