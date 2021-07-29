

Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria, a step forward in demonstrating the role of type 2 inflammation in these patients

Fifth disease that Dupixent has demonstrated positive pivotal results

Phase 3 trial met its primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints at 24 weeks, showing Dupixent nearly doubled reduction in itch and urticaria activity scores

CSU results further demonstrate the potential of targeting IL-4 and IL-13 via IL-4Ra blockade in improving diseases with components of type 2 inflammation

Approximately 300,000 people in the U.S. have moderate to severe CSU that does not respond adequately to antihistamines alone

Data continue to support well-established safety profile of Dupixent

PARIS and TARRYTOWN, N.Y. – July 29, 2021 - A pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating Dupixent (dupilumab) in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), an inflammatory skin disease, met its primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints at 24 weeks. Adding Dupixent to standard-of-care antihistamines significantly reduced itch and hives for biologic-naïve patients, compared to those treated with antihistamines alone (placebo) in Study A (the first of two trials) of the LIBERTY CUPID clinical program.

“The chronic nature of CSU, coupled with intense itch, causes both a physical and emotional burden on people who have not found an effective treatment,” said John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Research and Development at Sanofi. “This is the fifth inflammatory disease in which Dupixent has demonstrated a significant improvement in symptoms and disease manifestations in Phase 3 pivotal studies. The success of this trial underscores the agility of our clinical operations team considering the pandemic conditions and underscores our ability to deliver on an aggressive timeline for addressing a significant unmet need for this patient population.”

“This is the first Phase 3 trial to show that by targeting IL-4 and IL-13, Dupixent can address the debilitating symptoms of chronic spontaneous urticaria like persistent itch and hives when standard-of-care antihistamines cannot sufficiently control the disease,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron. “These data add to the increasing body of evidence that using Dupixent can reduce the disease burden of a diverse range of dermatologic, respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases. By early 2022 we look forward to reporting results from a second trial in patients who were unable to control their chronic spontaneous urticaria with another biologic medicine, as well other trial results in additional dermatologic diseases.”