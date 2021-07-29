Application of Jean-Paul and Martine Clozel regarding the exemption from the offer obligation in relation to Idorsia Ltd

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS.

Allschwil, Switzerland – July 29, 2021

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that with the submission, dated July 16, 2021, Jean-Paul and Martine Clozel filed a request with the Swiss Takeover Board regarding the exemption from the obligation to make an offer in view of the private placement of convertible bonds in the amount of CHF 600 million by Idorsia Ltd that took place yesterday (July 28, 2021). For information on the background of the procedure and the application of Jean-Paul and Martine Clozel, please refer to the decision of the Takeover Board dated July 26, 2021 (published on www.takeover.ch).