Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior Commits $4 Million of New Funding

IND enabling studies with Indivior collaboration drug candidate and separate Addex program scheduled for 2022

Geneva, Switzerland, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced that it has extended its research collaboration agreement with Indivior PLC (LON: INDV). As part of the extension, Indivior has committed $4 million of new funding to advance development of selected novel oral gamma-aminobutyric acid subtype B (GABAB) positive allosteric modulator (PAM) drug candidates discovered by Addex. The new funding will be used to prepare drug candidates for both Indivior’s substance use disorder program and Addex’s proprietary Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A neuropathy program, which are both expected to start IND enabling studies in 2022.

“This additional committed research funding, which will be used to prepare lead drug candidates for IND enabling studies, demonstrates the quality of Addex’s drug discovery platform and the significant achievements made in our Indivor collaboration,” said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. “In addition, we have seen great progress in the rest of our portfolio, including dipraglurant entering a pivotal study in PD-LID and our partner, Janssen, advancing ADX71149 into a Phase 2a POC for epilepsy.”

“Excellent progress has been made in our research collaboration with Addex,” said Christian Heidbreder, Chief Scientific Officer of Indivior. “With this new funding, Indivior has reiterated its commitment to advance this novel allosteric approach towards clinical evaluation. The Addex collaboration forms part of our continued strategy of finding novel therapeutic approaches to treat the serious and growing need of people suffering with substance use disorders.”

About GABAB Activation with PAM

Activation of gamma-aminobutyric acid subtype B (GABAB) receptor, a Family C class of GPCR, is clinically & commercially validated. The generic GABAB receptor agonist, baclofen, is marketed for spasticity and some spinal cord injuries, and used for overactive bladder (OAB), but it is not commonly used due to a variety of side effects and rapid clearance. Potent, selective oral positive allosteric modulators (PAM) that potentiate GABA responses at the GABAB receptor, rather than an orthosteric agonist at the GABAreceptor like baclofen, only act when the natural ligand (GABA) activates the receptor, therefore respecting the physiological cycle of activation. It has been proposed that PAMs produce less adverse effects and could lead to less tolerance than direct agonists (May and Christopoulos 2003; Langmead and Christopoulos 2006; Perdona et al. 2011; Urwyler 2011; Gjoni et al., 2008; Ahnaou et al).

