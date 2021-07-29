Nestle Raises FY Organic Growth Guidance After H1 Beat
- (PLX AI) – Nestle half year revenue CHF 41,800 million vs. estimate CHF 41,860 million
- half year organic growth 8.1% vs. estimate 7.2%
- half year adjusted EPS CHF 2.17
- half year EPS CHF 2.12 vs. estimate CHF 2.11
- half year free cash flow CHF 2,800 million
- Outlook FY organic growth 5-6%
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 17.5%
