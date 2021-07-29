checkAd

Nestle Raises FY Organic Growth Guidance After H1 Beat

Autor: PLX AI
29.07.2021, 07:15   

(PLX AI) – Nestle half year revenue CHF 41,800 million vs. estimate CHF 41,860 millionhalf year organic growth 8.1% vs. estimate 7.2%half year adjusted EPS CHF 2.17half year EPS CHF 2.12 vs. estimate CHF 2.11half year free cash flow CHF 2,800 …

  • (PLX AI) – Nestle half year revenue CHF 41,800 million vs. estimate CHF 41,860 million
  • half year organic growth 8.1% vs. estimate 7.2%
  • half year adjusted EPS CHF 2.17
  • half year EPS CHF 2.12 vs. estimate CHF 2.11
  • half year free cash flow CHF 2,800 million
  • Outlook FY organic growth 5-6%
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 17.5%
Wertpapier


