Baader Bank's semi-annual results increase once again

29.07.2021
Baader Bank's semi-annual results increase once again

29.07.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baader Bank's semi-annual results increase once again

All figures are preliminary and unaudited Group figures

In the first half of 2021, Baader Bank's earnings before tax were EUR 43.8 million, exceeding the previous year's result by more than 80% (first half of 2020: EUR 24.0 million). The Group's total earnings increased by 21% to a total of EUR 135.6 million (first half of 2020: EUR 112.0 million). Operating profit rose to EUR 59.4 million (first half of 2020: EUR 52.7 million). EUR 18.4 million were added to the fund for general banking risks in the first half of the year (first half of 2020: EUR 15.0 million).¹

The earnings contributions of the three subsidiaries of the Baader Bank Group, the Swiss Baader Helvea Group, Baader & Heins Capital Management AG and the Selan Group, were highly consistent compared to the previous half year and, overall, contributed positively to the semi-annual results.

Customer groups with an affinity for stock markets ensure high trading activities and sales volumes

Revenues developed significantly positively overall, with a continued stable trend, particularly with regard to the trading platforms where Baader Bank acts exclusively as a market maker. The trading sentiment among international institutional investors and on the capital and IPO markets was very lively in the first half of the year. Trading income rose by a further 36%, bringing it to EUR 115.1 million (first half of 2020: EUR 84.7 million). Commission revenues increased to EUR 53.2 million (first half of 2020: EUR 51.4 million). Overall, net commission income decreased by EUR 12.5 million to EUR 9.7 million. This can be explained by trade-induced commission expenses, which, due to the high trading volumes, lead to a structurally lower commission income overall (first half of 2020: EUR 22.2 million).

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

