DGAP-News q.beyond invests in self-checkout specialist Snabble

q.beyond invests in self-checkout specialist Snabble

q.beyond invests in self-checkout specialist Snabble

- Snabble's scan-&-go solution to become a key component of q.beyond's highly scalable retail platform
- Investment extends innovative lead in retail digitalisation

Cologne/Bonn, 29 July 2021 - q.beyond AG is acquiring a 25.4-percent stake in Snabble GmbH, thereby boosting its strong position in the retail sector. Snabble has already demonstrated the functionality and market maturity of its proprietary scan-&-go solution at major retailers such as IKEA, TeeGschwendner and tegut. This new financing round will enable the start-up, which was founded in 2018, to extend the scope and functionality of its product. q.beyond will integrate the innovative solution into "StoreButler", its own highly scalable retail platform, and thus access further growth opportunities.

q.beyond covers the entire shopping experience

Thorsten Raquet, a member of q.beyond's management, stresses the strategic significance of the new investment: "Store digitalisation is currently the number one topic for retailers. Our StoreButler retail platform now covers the entire shopping experience with integrated solutions - from digital price tags to self-checkout."

The two companies are already working together on initial projects and this investment will now firm up the links between q.beyond and Snabble. The contract they have signed provides q.beyond with the option of increasing its shareholding from 2023 and acquiring a majority stake. The parties to the contract have agreed to maintain confidentiality about the specific terms.

Scan-&-go solution increases customer satisfaction and purchase values

The Snabble app enables customers at stores to scan purchases themselves and to pay for them directly via the app. The solution can also be integrated into self-service checkouts. In practice, this accelerates the payment process by up to 60 percent, with a noticeable increase in customer satisfaction and average purchase values. To acknowledge this, in spring 2021 the prestigious EHI Retail Institute singled out Snabble for the reta award as "Top Supplier Retail". q.beyond also received the reta award as "Top Supplier Retail" for its StoreButler retail platform.

