Befesa S.A.: Befesa reports record H1 EBITDA of €94m, up 70% versus 2020

PRESS AND INVESTOR ANNOUNCEMENT

First half 2021 results

Befesa reports record H1 EBITDA of €94m, up 70% versus 2020

H1 2021 EBITDA grew by 70% to the highest recorded level of €94m, up €39m yoy; up 18% or €14m compared to H1 2019

Record liquidity with €197m cash and improved leverage of x2.2 at H1

China expansion on track: Plant in Jiangsu in trial production, whilst second plant in Henan is progressing on time and budget with completion scheduled in Q4

American Zinc Recycling Corp ("AZR") acquisition signed on June 16, with closing expected to take place in August

Outlook for the remainder of the year remains very positive. Full year guidance for 2021 will be updated after the closing and consolidation of the AZR acquisition

Luxembourg, 29 July 2021 - Befesa S.A. ("Befesa"), the global market leader for steel dust and aluminium salt slags recycling services, reported another set of record-breaking financial results for H1, with expansion plans progressing well in China and the US. The Company reported H1 EBITDA of €94m, representing an increase of 70% compared to the previous year as well as 18% or €14m up vs. H1 2019; this underlines the sustained recovery since the COVID-19 induced lows of last year. Q2 stands at EBITDA of €45.3m, more than double at 109% or up €23.6m compared to Q2 2020. The outlook for 2021 remains very positive, annualised H1 and expected strong H2 indicate full year numbers should be at the upper end of the guidance range. Furthermore, Befesa intends to update its guidance after closing and consolidating the AZR acquisition, as part of its Q3 reporting cycle.