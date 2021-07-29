checkAd

DGAP-News Befesa S.A.: Befesa reports record H1 EBITDA of €94m, up 70% versus 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 07:30  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-News: Befesa S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Befesa S.A.: Befesa reports record H1 EBITDA of €94m, up 70% versus 2020

29.07.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

PRESS AND INVESTOR ANNOUNCEMENT

First half 2021 results

Befesa reports record H1 EBITDA of €94m, up 70% versus 2020

  • H1 2021 EBITDA grew by 70% to the highest recorded level of €94m, up €39m yoy; up 18% or €14m compared to H1 2019
  • Record liquidity with €197m cash and improved leverage of x2.2 at H1
  • China expansion on track: Plant in Jiangsu in trial production, whilst second plant in Henan is progressing on time and budget with completion scheduled in Q4
  • American Zinc Recycling Corp ("AZR") acquisition signed on June 16, with closing expected to take place in August
  • Outlook for the remainder of the year remains very positive. Full year guidance for 2021 will be updated after the closing and consolidation of the AZR acquisition

Luxembourg, 29 July 2021 - Befesa S.A. ("Befesa"), the global market leader for steel dust and aluminium salt slags recycling services, reported another set of record-breaking financial results for H1, with expansion plans progressing well in China and the US. The Company reported H1 EBITDA of €94m, representing an increase of 70% compared to the previous year as well as 18% or €14m up vs. H1 2019; this underlines the sustained recovery since the COVID-19 induced lows of last year. Q2 stands at EBITDA of €45.3m, more than double at 109% or up €23.6m compared to Q2 2020. The outlook for 2021 remains very positive, annualised H1 and expected strong H2 indicate full year numbers should be at the upper end of the guidance range. Furthermore, Befesa intends to update its guidance after closing and consolidating the AZR acquisition, as part of its Q3 reporting cycle.

Seite 1 von 5
Befesa Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Befesa S.A.: Befesa reports record H1 EBITDA of €94m, up 70% versus 2020 DGAP-News: Befesa S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results Befesa S.A.: Befesa reports record H1 EBITDA of €94m, up 70% versus 2020 29.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / PRESS AND INVESTOR …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
DGAP-News: SNP Acquires SAP Data Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG hebt Gewinnprognose für 2021 an
DGAP-News: PSI with 12% Growth in Sales and 87% Increase in EBIT in First Six Months
DGAP-News: CSG Partners with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to Empower Female ICT Entrepreneurs to ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Buchgewinn von 225 Mio. Euro aus der Veräußerung der Geschäftsaktivitäten im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG hebt Gewinnprognose für 2021 an
DGAP-News: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES weiter auf Expansionskurs: Erstes Projekt ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Befesa erzielt Rekordergebnis mit 94 Mio. EUR EBITDA in H1, +70% im Vergleich zu 2020 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:30 UhrBefesa Q2 EBITDA EUR 45.3 Million vs. Estimate EUR 44 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Befesa erzielt Rekordergebnis mit 94 Mio. € EBITDA in H1, +70% im Vergleich zu 2020
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21BERENBERG stuft Befesa auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
01.07.21KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft Befesa auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
01.07.21Microsoft, Micron, Tesla, CureVac, Daimler, Infineon, Nordex, Varta, Befesa - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
01.07.21DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
01.07.21DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings