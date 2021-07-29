checkAd

Pernod Ricard launches its innovative new Responsible Party campaign “Drink More…Water”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 07:30  |  20   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is today launching an innovative new international digital campaign through its Responsible Party initiative, aimed at tackling the issue of binge drinking. Its message is simple and universal: “Drink More… Water”

As our social lives gradually return to normal after 18 months of minimal human contact due to the pandemic, the Responsible Party program, which has been engaged in the prevention of alcohol misuse by young adults since 2009, remains fully committed to combatting binge drinking.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Pernod-Ricard SA!
Long
Basispreis 172,03€
Hebel 12,72
Ask 1,46
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 199,60€
Hebel 12,38
Ask 1,50
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The reopening of bars, clubs and restaurants after so long could lead to excessive drinking and harmful use of alcohol amongst young people. That is why Responsible Party decided to intensify its efforts, launching a bold digital campaign designed by award-winning digital agency Buzzman.

The “Drink More… Water” campaign is based on the Responsible Party Program’s main drivers: to persuade young adults that there is no fun in excessive drinking and to empower them to make the right choices for themselves, thanks to a peer-to-peer approach. Water has always been one of the core elements of the program as it is one of the ways of reducing harmful drinking.

The campaign aims to connect with the genZ audience by adopting their own mindset and a simple, impactful and universal message – asking them to “Drink More Water”. By not shying away from showing the unpleasant, embarrassing and harmful consequences of alcohol abuse, the campaign features snapshots of what can happen when people binge drink while encouraging them to “Drink More”, which appears contradictory. The reveal comes at the end of the video. After several requests to “Drink More”, the true message finally becomes clear – “Drink More Water”.

It will be launched on July 29th, initially in the UK, Germany, Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands, Mexico, Columbia, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Kenya.

Responsible Party launched its first digital prevention campaign, “Sharing Good Vibes”, at the start of the pandemic in April 2020, to continue raising awareness at a difficult time. Over a six-month period, the campaign reached 6 million people in 30 countries.

“This ambitious campaign reflects the new digital dimension of our Responsible Party program. By addressing young adults with codes that are specific to them, we will expand the reach of our message across many countries in an impactful way”, says Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO of Pernod Ricard.

Seite 1 von 3
Pernod Ricard Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard launches its innovative new Responsible Party campaign “Drink More…Water” Regulatory News: Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is today launching an innovative new international digital campaign through its Responsible Party initiative, aimed at tackling the issue of binge drinking. Its message is simple and universal: “Drink More… …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SkinTE Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Final Analysis from Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
09.07.21JEFFERIES stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
08.07.21MORGAN STANLEY stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
07.07.21UBS stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
05.07.21Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Pernod Ricard auf 210 Euro - 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
05.07.21JEFFERIES stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
02.07.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
02.07.21JPMORGAN stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
02.07.21BARCLAYS stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen