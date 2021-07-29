checkAd

Takkt Q2 EBITDA Below Estimates; Raises Organic Growth Outlook

Autor: PLX AI
29.07.2021, 07:26  |  14   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Takkt Q2 EBITDA margin 8.7%.Q2 EBITDA EUR 25.4 million vs. estimate EUR 29 millionQ2 EPS EUR 0.22TAKKT now expects an organic growth rate of between 12 and 17 percent for the full year and thus stronger organic growth than the 7 to 12 …

  • (PLX AI) – Takkt Q2 EBITDA margin 8.7%.
  • Q2 EBITDA EUR 25.4 million vs. estimate EUR 29 million
  • Q2 EPS EUR 0.22
  • TAKKT now expects an organic growth rate of between 12 and 17 percent for the full year and thus stronger organic growth than the 7 to 12 percent forecast in the annual report
  • TAKKT passes the higher price level on to customers but does not currently add any additional profit margin to its own pricing
  • As a result, no major effects on the absolute amount of gross profit and earnings are to be expected
  • EBITDA is still expected to be between EUR 100 and 120 million in 2021.
TAKKT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Takkt Q2 EBITDA Below Estimates; Raises Organic Growth Outlook (PLX AI) – Takkt Q2 EBITDA margin 8.7%.Q2 EBITDA EUR 25.4 million vs. estimate EUR 29 millionQ2 EPS EUR 0.22TAKKT now expects an organic growth rate of between 12 and 17 percent for the full year and thus stronger organic growth than the 7 to 12 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novo Nordisk Shares Rise After Analysts Lift Price Targets
PayPal Q2 EPS Beats Consensus Even as Revenue Misses
Zalando Set for 35% Sales Growth, Should Top Guidance This Year, Analyst Says
Delivery Hero May Raise Outlook; Buy Before Earnings, Bank of America Says
Grenke Raises FY Net Profit Outlook to EUR 60-80 Million from EUR 50-70 Million
Subsea 7 Misses EBITDA Estimates on Taiwan Delays, Low Margins
FLSmidth in Final Talks to Buy ThyssenKrupp Mining Business
PREVIEW: DSV Expected to Deliver Strong Quarter; Guidance Upgrade Likely, Analysts Say
MorphoSys Operating Loss Bigger Than Expected; Trims Top End of Guidance
Merck KGaA Likely to Beat Consensus, Raise Outlook, Bank of America Says
Titel
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Revenue, OIBDA Beat Consensus Estimates; Outlook Raised
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:25 UhrBüromöbelhändler Takkt erhöht Umsatzprognose für Gesamtjahr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT erzielt starkes organisches Wachstum im zweiten Quartal (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT erzielt starkes organisches Wachstum im zweiten Quartal
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT achieves strong organic growth in the second quarter
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21DZ BANK stuft Takkt auf 'Halten'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
19.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: TAKKT AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: TAKKT AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
01.07.21ANALYSE: Metzler ordnet 'Top 10 Liste' neu - Etwas mehr Wachstum im Fokus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten