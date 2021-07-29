Takkt Q2 EBITDA Below Estimates; Raises Organic Growth Outlook Autor: PLX AI | 29.07.2021, 07:26 | 14 | 0 | 0 29.07.2021, 07:26 | (PLX AI) – Takkt Q2 EBITDA margin 8.7%.Q2 EBITDA EUR 25.4 million vs. estimate EUR 29 millionQ2 EPS EUR 0.22TAKKT now expects an organic growth rate of between 12 and 17 percent for the full year and thus stronger organic growth than the 7 to 12 … (PLX AI) – Takkt Q2 EBITDA margin 8.7%.Q2 EBITDA EUR 25.4 million vs. estimate EUR 29 millionQ2 EPS EUR 0.22TAKKT now expects an organic growth rate of between 12 and 17 percent for the full year and thus stronger organic growth than the 7 to 12 … (PLX AI) – Takkt Q2 EBITDA margin 8.7%.

Q2 EBITDA EUR 25.4 million vs. estimate EUR 29 million

Q2 EPS EUR 0.22

TAKKT now expects an organic growth rate of between 12 and 17 percent for the full year and thus stronger organic growth than the 7 to 12 percent forecast in the annual report

TAKKT passes the higher price level on to customers but does not currently add any additional profit margin to its own pricing

As a result, no major effects on the absolute amount of gross profit and earnings are to be expected

EBITDA is still expected to be between EUR 100 and 120 million in 2021.



