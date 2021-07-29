DSV, 900 - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT H1 2021

Company Announcement No. 900

Selected key figures and ratios for the period 1 January – 30 June 2021



(DKKm) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Key figures and ratios Revenue 37,831 28,782 71,447 56,091 Gross profit 8,333 7,386 16,118 14,070 Operating profit (EBIT) before special items 3,571 2,613 6,638 4,179 Profit after tax 2,527 1,390 4,856 1,721 Adjusted earnings for the period 2,580 1,838 4,970 2,593 Adjusted free cash flow 2,817 3,356 Conversion ratio 42.9% 35.4% 41.2% 29.7% Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1 for the last 12 months 37.1 20.8

Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group CEO: “We are proud to report strong results for the first six months of 2021, where we deliver an EBIT result equivalent to our full-year EBIT of 2019. This is a clear testament to the successful integration of Panalpina and a strong performance by our organisation in an extraordinary market environment. The logistics markets continue to be characterised by tight capacity, congestion and low visibility, and we are doing our best to find solutions for our customers and keep their supply chains flowing.

We still expect to close the Agility Global Integrated Logistics transaction in Q3 2021. The preparations for the integration are tracking the plans, and we look forward to combining the two global networks and creating an industry leader in logistics.”

Outlook for 2021

Based on the strong financial performance for the first six months of 2021 and a positive outlook for the remainder of the year, we upgrade the full-year outlook for 2021 as follows:

EBIT before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 12,500 - 13,000 million (previously DKK 11,750-12,500 million).

The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 23% (unchanged).

The financial outlook for 2021 is for DSV Panalpina stand-alone and excludes the impact from the acquisition of Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics business. The financial outlook will be updated upon closing, which is expected in Q3 2021.

Share buyback

A separate company announcement about the launch of a new share buyback programme of up to DKK 4,000 million will be issued today. The programme will run until 25 October 2021 or earlier if finalised.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com

Investor Relations: Mads Kristian Hofmeister, tel. +45 43 20 33 88, madskristian.hofmeister@dsv.com

Investor Relations: Daniela Veleva, tel. +45 43 20 33 87, daniela.veleva@dsv.com

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 43 20 30 74, maiken.r.andersen@dsv.com



Yours sincerely,

DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment