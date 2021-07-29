checkAd

Sanofi appoints new leaders to Executive Committee and announces future Chair of EUROAPI

Sanofi appoints new leaders to Executive Committee and announces future Chair of EUROAPI

  • Viviane Monges joins Sanofi as Chair of the Supervisory Board of EUROAPI
  • Roy Papatheodorou appointed EVP, General Counsel and Head of Legal, Ethics & Business Integrity
  • Brendan O’Callaghan appointed EVP, Global Head of Industrial Affairs


Paris (France) July 29, 2021 – Karen Linehan and Philippe Luscan, who have led Legal, Ethics & Business Integrity (LEBI) and Industrial Affairs at Sanofi for the last 14 and 13 years respectively have decided to retire. Karen will retire on December 31, 2021 and Philippe later in 2022. Sanofi has appointed Roy Papatheodorou and Brendan O’Callaghan as their respective replacements, joining the company’s Executive Committee.

Additionally, Viviane Monges will join EUROAPI, a future leading European company dedicated to the development, production, and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), as an independent non-executive Chair of the Supervisory Board. She will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors upon transformation of EUROAPI into a société anonyme, in compliance with applicable corporate governance regulations.

Together, these appointments underscore the company’s strategy to further increase the diversity and cultural backgrounds of the executives leading Sanofi’s modernization.

These new appointments, a mix of internal promotion and newcomers to our company, bring three highly qualified international leaders with world-class pharma expertise, and a passion for engaging and leading teams across large organizations. Brendan and Roy will be a great addition to our Executive Committee,” said Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer at Sanofi. “Also, Viviane, with her truly international experience working with companies both in the private and public sectors will be breaking new ground as chair of a future French company that is set to become one of the world’s leading API companies. I thank both Philippe and Karen for their many contributions over the years.”

Viviane Monges, independent non-executive Chair of the Supervisory Board

Viviane Monges’ appointment is with immediate effect. A French national, Viviane’s career has spanned across several industries. She was CFO of the Business Excellence Division at Nestlé. Prior to that, she spent nearly two decades leading financial operations in three pharmaceutical companies. She served as Group CFO at Galderma S.A., a multinational dermatology company. She was EMEA CFO and then Global CFO of the OTC Division at Novartis. At Wyeth Pharmaceuticals/Pfizer she served as CFO of the Global Pharma Business unit. She also worked for Agence France-Presse from 1990 to 1995.

