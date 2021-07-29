checkAd

NOMINATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) announces that the Supervisory Board has nominated Mike Kuehnel for appointment as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board.

Given Flow Traders’ ambitions and strategic growth agenda, the Supervisory Board has taken the decision to expand the Management Board from four to five members with the nomination of Mike Kuehnel for appointment as Chief Financial Officer. Through this new, dedicated Chief Financial Officer function, Mike will help to further shape Flow Traders’ strategy, develop organic and non-organic growth initiatives as well as intensify communications with key stakeholders.

Mike Kuehnel will join Flow Traders on 1 August 2021 and all regulatory approvals have been received.

Prior to joining Flow Traders, Mike gained over 20 years of investment banking and strategy consulting experience in the global financial market infrastructure space.

Most recently, Mike served as a partner at Bain & Company leading the Investment Banking and Financial Markets Infrastructure practice for EMEA and acting as a senior member of the firm’s global M&A practice, focusing particularly on valuation and value creation as well as on the design of M&A strategies and the accelerated build-up of M&A capabilities. There, he worked closely with clients globally on topics including strategy, M&A, value creation and complex transformations, specifically focusing on financial market infrastructure and, for the last few years, on crypto and digital assets.

Before that, he worked at Goldman Sachs, where he was responsible for driving large-scale equity and M&A transactions in the European banking, insurance, asset management, private wealth and exchanges sectors. Mike holds an MBA in Accounting and Finance from the University of Chicago.

Flow Traders will propose his appointment to the Management Board to its shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled to take place on Friday 10 September 2021 at 09.30 CEST. The detailed convening notice, agenda and other documentation relating to the meeting, as well as information on how to register, is available in English and can be found at www.flowtraders.com/investors/corporate-governance/agm.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Rudolf Ferscha stated:

“Mike is an outstanding business-driven finance leader who brings a wealth of investment banking and consulting experience, and we look forward to welcoming him to Flow Traders as CFO. As Flow Traders expands further, Mike’s background in structuring, initiating and driving strategy-induced business development will be a valuable addition to our highly experienced team on the Management Board.”

