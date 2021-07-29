checkAd

DSV Raises Guidance as Expected After Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – DSV Q2 revenue DKK 37,831 million vs. estimate DKK 34,219 million.
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK 3,571 million vs. estimate DKK 3,351 million
  • Q2 net income DKK 2,527 million vs. estimate DKK 2,397 million
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 12,500-13,000 million, up from DKK 11,750-12,500 million
  • CEO says successful integration of Panalpina and a strong performance by our organization in an extraordinary market environment
  • Says logistics markets continue to see tight capacity, congestion and low visibility, and we are doing our best to find solutions for our customers and keep their supply chains flowing
