DSV Raises Guidance as Expected After Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus
(PLX AI) – DSV Q2 revenue DKK 37,831 million vs. estimate DKK 34,219 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK 3,571 million vs. estimate DKK 3,351 millionQ2 net income DKK 2,527 million vs. estimate DKK 2,397 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 12,500-13,000 …
- (PLX AI) – DSV Q2 revenue DKK 37,831 million vs. estimate DKK 34,219 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK 3,571 million vs. estimate DKK 3,351 million
- Q2 net income DKK 2,527 million vs. estimate DKK 2,397 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 12,500-13,000 million, up from DKK 11,750-12,500 million
- CEO says successful integration of Panalpina and a strong performance by our organization in an extraordinary market environment
- Says logistics markets continue to see tight capacity, congestion and low visibility, and we are doing our best to find solutions for our customers and keep their supply chains flowing
