DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2021 group result after tax

29-Jul-2021 / 07:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2021 group result after tax

For the fiscal year 2021 Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, now expects a group result after tax of between 3.4 billion euro and 4.9 billion euro. The adjustment of the forecast is based on the updated outlook of Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, for the fiscal year 2021.

As a consequence of the capital stake of about 31.4 percent which Porsche SE holds in Volkswagen AG, the result of the Porsche SE group is significantly influenced by the at equity result attributable to Porsche SE and, thus by the earnings situation of the Volkswagen group.

Uncertainties exist with regard to the Covid-19-pandemic, operational risks, e.g. the shortage in semiconductors, as well as potential additional special items in connection with the diesel issue all leading to ongoing severe constraints in the reliability of the forecast.




Contact:
Frank Gaube
General Manager Investor Relations
+49-711-911-11046
frank.gaube@porsche-se.com

29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 911-11046
Fax: +49 (0)711 911-11819
E-mail: InvestorRelations@porsche-se.com
Internet: www.porsche-se.com
ISIN: DE000PAH0038
WKN: PAH003
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1222506

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1222506  29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

