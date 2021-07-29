VERBUND AG: Results for quarters 1-2/2021: positive income trend due to higher sales prices and first-time consolidation of Gas Connect Austria GmbH

The Group turned in a very satisfactory business performance in quarters 1-2/2021. The energy market environment continued to improve apace, and particularly prices for European CO 2 emission rights, which are crucial for the switch from carbon-intensive coal-fired power generation to lower-carbon gas-fired power generation, and the prices for primary energy sources, which determine the wholesale price of electricity in Europe, increased significantly in the reporting period. The Group's long-term positioning across all segments fits seamlessly with the energy sector's increasingly ambitious decarbonisation goals within the EU and in Austria.

These positive developments in the energy market environment will greatly benefit VERBUND's business model. VERBUND is ideally positioned in this environment as a hydropower producer with an increasing share of new renewables. Our strategy envisages that, in addition to hydropower, by 2030 a total of 20-25% of the electricity VERBUND generates will come from new renewable sources of energy in Europe. The Renewable Energy Development Act (Erneuerbaren-Ausbau-Gesetz, EAG), passed by the Austrian parliament in early July 2021, provides for extensive decarbonisation and climate neutrality by 2040 and thus creates the framework for achieving this ambitious goal. In addition to its activities relating to electricity and gas grids, which also need to be expanded on a large scale to achieve the ambitious climate targets, as well as in electricity trading and sales, VERBUND will move into new fields of application that will play an important role in the successful implementation of the energy transition over the coming years. Examples are the development of a green hydrogen system, the advancement of electromobility and the development of storage systems. VERBUND is thus making a vital contribution to the implementation of Austria's climate strategy.