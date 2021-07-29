checkAd

EDF Notification of availability Half-year financial report at June 30, 2021

  Press release

Paris, July 29, 2021 – EDF announces that its half-year financial report at June 30, 2021 has been made available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF). 

The half-year financial report is available on the Company’s website www.edf.fr/finance in section "Financial results". 

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers (1), of whom 28.7 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1)   Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.
(2)   Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

 
