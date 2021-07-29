Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / In accordance with …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Gamesys confirms that as at the close of business on 28 July 2021, it had in issue and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange 109,722,736 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Gamesys Shares') (excluding Gamesys Shares held in treasury). The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the Gamesys Shares is GB00BZ14BX56 and Gamesys' LEI number is 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17. Gamesys also confirms that as at the close of business on 28 July 2021, it had in issue one warrant to subscribe for 300,000 Gamesys Shares.

