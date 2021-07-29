checkAd

OpenExchange Unveils London-Based Event Centre for Virtual and Hybrid Investor Events

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 08:00  |  20   |   |   

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenExchange, the leader in video and virtual event solutions for financial communications, today opened a first-of-its-kind facility dedicated to originating virtual and hybrid investor events, located in Central London.  "OE Event Centre - London" is designed to be used by public and private companies, investment and research banks, buy-side investment firms, private equity and venture capital firms to create engaging and secure virtual investor events from a studio and conference room space designed specifically for investor communications.

OpenExchange Logo

Located at 78 Cowcross Street, Farringdon, London, the new OE Event Centre is equipped with a state-of-the-art streaming video control room, configurable green-screen studio with robotic cameras and teleprompter/autocue, advanced video conferencing rooms, a configurable video wall, and workspaces suitable for originating a wide variety of virtual investor events.  These events include investor conferences, road shows, capital markets meetings, quarterly earnings announcements, virtual company meetings, and news conferences.

The facility's technology is complemented by an on-site staff of highly-trained video production personnel, backed by a global team of video specialists who have successfully executed more than one hundred thousand investor meetings in the past year, as well as by OE VIZION, the next-generation virtual and hybrid event platform from OpenExchange.

"When we designed this space, I imagined a CEO in London who had scheduled several in-person one-on-one meetings, but at the same time needed a space to conduct virtual meetings with investors on the continent, Asia and the US," said OpenExchange CEO Mark Loehr.  "Our new space allows for senior executives to stop in for a first-class group breakfast, followed by a few virtual meetings and then a green screen fireside chat with their favorite sell side analyst -- all before seeing their core buy-side investors in person in the City and the West End. The OE Event Centre is purpose-designed and built to meet those demands and expectations."

"The design for the OE Event Centre is born directly of the experience we've gained from the thousands of investor meetings and events we have been facilitating for clients throughout the UK and Europe," said Ben Burnside, OpenExchange's Head of EMEA.  "By creating a state-of-the-art studio in the heart of London that is specifically tuned to the needs of investor communications, we seek to elevate the production values of these meetings and events, while supporting our clients in a comfortable, sophisticated environment."

To book a virtual investor meeting or event or get more information about the OE Event Centre - London, please visit www.openexc.com/oe-event-centre-london or email londonbooking@openexc.com.

About OpenExchange

Based in Boston, New York, London, Hong Kong and Seoul, OpenExchange video-enables the vital daily communications of the financial services and professional investment industry and its clients with advanced one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many video technologies, tools and services. Anchored by its experience in connecting more than 100,000 video endpoints in the professional investment community and more than 500,000 registered users to its Knovio and OE VIZION video platforms, the OpenExchange Network bridges the worlds of real-time videoconferencing, video live-streaming, and searchable on-demand video archives and showcases, making it easy to connect, create, disseminate, and discover information critical to investment and business decisions.

Media Contact:
Elena Connolly
Elena.connolly@edelman.com  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493779/OpenExchange_Logo_Logo.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OpenExchange Unveils London-Based Event Centre for Virtual and Hybrid Investor Events LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - OpenExchange, the leader in video and virtual event solutions for financial communications, today opened a first-of-its-kind facility dedicated to originating virtual and hybrid investor events, located in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Dressage Day 3
Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Automotive Lighting Manufacturers Capitalizing on Advanced Front Headlights Sales, Overall Demand to Surpass US$ 34.7 Bn in 2021: FMI
KBC Releases New Version of Process Simulation Technology to Support Green Energy
Aerospace Valves Market worth $14.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach 6,570.0 Million in 2027 | Rising Use of Gene Therapy to ...
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size Worth $8.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 9.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Reynolds U.K.'s POWER DMS Awarded Silver-Level Integration Status from DAF Trucks N.V.
Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...