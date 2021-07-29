checkAd

DGAP-News LPKF expecting significant revenue growth in second half of the year after a weak first six months

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 08:00  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Report
LPKF expecting significant revenue growth in second half of the year after a weak first six months

29.07.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Garbsen, 29 July 2021 - The LPKF Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 36.4 million in the first half of the year, 27% less than in the previous year. The decline in revenue is almost exclusively attributable to the Solar segment, where existing orders are scheduled for delivery in the third and fourth quarters of 2021. The decline in revenue led to negative EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of EUR 5.9 million (previous year: EUR +2.8 million).

At the beginning of the year, the company had already announced a weak first half-year and a significantly stronger second half-year. In fact, the order situation improved considerably in the second quarter, thus providing the basis for the planned higher revenue in the second half of the year.

Incoming orders amounted to EUR 51.7 million in the first six months, an increase of 30.5% year on year. In the second quarter, order intake even increased by 69% to EUR 30.2 million. This leads to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4 in the first half of the year and of 1.5 in the second quarter. Orders on hand rose by 145% compared with the same period of the previous year, reaching EUR 53.6 million as of 30 June 2021.

Christian Witt, Chief Financial Officer of LPKF, is not satisfied with the development of the business in the first half of the year but is looking confidently ahead to the second half and beyond: "We see not only the significantly improved order situation, but also an increasing demand for our solutions in various business areas."

Even though the company has tempered expectations of larger revenues from the innovative LIDE (Laser Induced Deep Etching) technology in the short term, the Management Board remains convinced that LIDE technology will enable glass to be used as a material for high-tech industry and lead to profound changes in production processes as a result. "We are making very good progress with the market launch," emphasized Witt, adding, "LIDE is an important growth driver for LPKF's future development."
