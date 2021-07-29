checkAd

ADM Energy PLC: Directorate Changes

ADM Energy PLC: Directorate Changes

29.07.2021
29 July 2021

ADM Energy PLC 
("ADM" or the "Company") 

Directorate Changes

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Oliver Andrews to the Board as Non-executive Chairman with effect from 2 August 2021. Mr Andrews will take up the position from Peter Francis, who is stepping down as Non-executive Chairman for personal circumstances, effective from the same date.

Mr Andrews has over 35 years' experience in infrastructure development, investing, public-private partnerships and strategic advisory work such as advising and partnering with governments, regional and international corporations and development finance institutions. During his career, in differing senior roles, he has overseen the investment of approximately US$10bn and originated US$100bn of investments in natural resources and infrastructure deals across the African continent on behalf of investee institutions.

Mr Andrews was formerly Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer at the Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC"), one of the biggest investors in natural resources and infrastructure solutions in Africa, where he oversaw the growth of assets under management from US$1bn to over US$8.4bn including significant investments in the oil and gas sector. In addition, Mr Andrews pioneered the project development asset class at AFC, and led strategic formulation and business development, portfolio management and execution of investments.

