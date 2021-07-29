EDF Half Year EBITDA EUR 10,601 Million vs. Estimate EUR 9,464 Million
(PLX AI) – EDF half year revenue EUR 39,621 million vs. estimate EUR 39,180 million.Half year EBIT EUR 4,272 million vs. estimate EUR 3,770 millionHalf year net income EUR 4,172 millionHalf year adjusted net income EUR 3,740 million
