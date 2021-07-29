checkAd

IQE plc Appointment of Victoria Hull as Non-Executive Director

IQE plc

Cardiff, UK
29 July 2021

Appointment of Victoria Hull as Non-Executive Director

IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria Hull as Non-Executive Director, effective from 1 August 2021. She will also become Chair of IQE’s Remuneration Committee following Sir David Grant’s retirement in September.

An experienced Non-Executive Director, Victoria is currently serving Non-Executive Directorship and Remuneration Committee roles for listed technological companies including Alphawave IP Group plc and Network International Holdings plc. Victoria is also the Senior Independent Director for Ultra Electronics Holdings plc. Prior to these appointments, Victoria held an executive directorship at Invensys, now Schneider Electric.

Having worked in a variety of global companies at Executive Committee or Board level, her appointment to the Board of IQE brings an extensive understanding of legal, commercial and governance matters. Victoria has a strong background in corporate finance and began her career as a trainee solicitor at Clifford Chance LLP.

Phil Smith, IQE Chairman, said:

On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Victoria to IQE. The depth and breadth of Victoria’s experience, gained across a variety of sectors including technology, will prove invaluable. We look forward to embarking on our next phase of growth with our strengthened Board.”

Additional information

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies. Victoria Mary Hull, aged 59, has been a director or partner of the following companies or partnerships during the five years preceding the date of this announcement:

Current Directorships / Partnerships Past Directorships / Partnerships
Alphawave IP Group plc RBG Holdings plc
La Pleiade Limited  
La Pleiade Sci  
Network International Holdings plc  
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc  

Ms Hull currently has no shareholding in the Company.

There is no further information required to be disclosed under Rule 17 or paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Contacts:

IQE plc
+44 (0) 29 2083 9400
Drew Nelson
Tim Pullen
Amy Barlow
        
Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Paul Gillam
Nick Prowting
        
Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Christopher Wren
Peter Catterall        

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)
+ 44 (0) 20 38054822
Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365
Chloe Francklin: +44 (0)78 3497 4624

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

  • handset devices
  • global telecoms infrastructure
  • connected devices
  • 3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.


IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 650 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.





