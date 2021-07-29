checkAd

Preliminary financial data

29.07.2021, 08:00  |  14   |   |   

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 6 months of 2021

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group (hereinafter – the Group) for 6 months of 2021:

  June
  2021 2020 Change
Revenue EUR 122.6 million EUR 96.4 million 27.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 23.6 million EUR 13.7 million 72.3 %
 

January - June
  2021 2020 Change
Revenue EUR 738.1 million EUR 590.9 million 24.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 168.2 million EUR 129.0 million 30.4 %


In January – June 2021, the Group generated revenue of EUR 738.1 million, which is 24.9 % more compared to a respective period of 2020 (EUR 590.9 million). The results were driven by higher electricity volumes generated by the CCGT unit of the Flexible Generation segment, caused by positive spark spread. Also, Group's revenue increased as a result of higher electricity and gas sales to business customers in the Customers & Solutions, as well as higher distributed volumes in the Networks segments. Both of these effects were mostly related to overall higher energy consumption compared to the same period in 2020, partly as a result of colder weather conditions in Q1 of 2021. Additionally, increase of revenue was caused by the start of operations of Kaunas and Vilnius CHP’s in August 2020 and March 2021, respectively.

The adjusted EBITDA in January – June 2021 was equal to EUR 168.2 million, i.e. higher by 30.4 % compared to a respective period of 2020 (EUR 129.0 million). Adjusted EBITDA results grew in all Group’s operating segments:

  • Green Generation segment result grew due to start of operations of Kaunas and Vilnius CHP’s as well as improved result of Kaunas HPP due to higher electricity market price and higher produced volumes as a result of higher water level in Nemunas river;
  • Changes in gas market prices had positive impact for Customers & Solutions segment result;
  • Flexible Generation segment grew due to higher commercial activity result from CCGT unit due to positive spark spread;
  • Networks segment result grew mostly due to higher distributed volumes as a result of overall higher energy consumption compared to respective period of 2020. This effect will level off over the course of the year as annual ROI and compensated D&A is fixed for the year, but allocated between the months based on distributed volumes.

*The Group’s preliminary (2021) and actual (2020) result of adjusted EBITDA is presented after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are intended to disclose the results of the Group’s operating activity without taking into consideration atypical, one-off factors or factors that have no direct relation with the current period of operations. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Group’s interim and annual reports which are available at Group’s website (link).

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076





