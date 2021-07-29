checkAd

Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 08:02  |  67   |   |   

The Hague, July 29, 2021 − The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“RDS” or the “Company”) today announced an interim dividend in respect of the second quarter of 2021 of US$ 0.24 per A ordinary share (“A Share”) and B ordinary share (“B Share”).

Chair of the Board of Royal Dutch Shell, Sir Andrew Mackenzie commented: "Shell's proven and sustainable cash generation across a range of macroeconomic scenarios has provided the Board confidence to increase shareholder distributions. As a result, the Board has decided to rebase the dividend per share to 24 US cents from the second quarter 2021 onwards."

Details relating to the second quarter 2021 interim dividend

Per ordinary share Q2 2021
RDS A Shares (US$) 0.24
RDS B Shares (US$) 0.24

It is expected that cash dividends on the B Shares will be paid via the Dividend Access Mechanism and will have a UK source for UK and Dutch tax purposes.

Cash dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros, although holders of A Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or pounds sterling.
Cash dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling, although holders of B Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or euros.
The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be announced on September 6, 2021.

Per ADS Q2 2021
RDS A ADSs (US$) 0.48
RDS B ADSs (US$) 0.48

Cash dividends on American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) will be paid, by default, in US dollars.
RDS A and B ADSs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols RDS.A and RDS.B, respectively. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares, two A Shares in the case of RDS.A or two B Shares in the case of RDS.B. ADSs are evidenced by an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) certificate. In many cases the terms ADR and ADS are used interchangeably.

Dividend timetable for the second quarter 2021 interim dividend

Event Date
Announcement date July 29, 2021
Ex- Dividend Date for ADS.A and ADS.B August 12, 2021
Ex- Dividend Date for RDS A and RDS B August 12, 2021
Record date August 13, 2021
Closing of currency election date (see Note below) August 27, 2021
Pound sterling and euro equivalents announcement date September 6, 2021
Payment date September 20, 2021

Note

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend The Hague, July 29, 2021 − The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“RDS” or the “Company”) today announced an interim dividend in respect of the second quarter of 2021 of US$ 0.24 per A ordinary share (“A Share”) and B ordinary share (“B Share”). …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
RENAULT GROUP: Nissan contribution to Renault's Q2 2021 earnings
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
ECMOHO Limited Launches B2B Supply & Marketing Platform to Facilitate over 100 million RMB GMV
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
ATIF Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement
LG and Magna Sign Joint Venture Agreement and Announce Leadership Team
Media Advisory - TC Energy reaches agreement with National Defence to develop proposed world-class ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board