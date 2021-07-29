Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend

Chair of the Board of Royal Dutch Shell, Sir Andrew Mackenzie commented: "Shell's proven and sustainable cash generation across a range of macroeconomic scenarios has provided the Board confidence to increase shareholder distributions. As a result, the Board has decided to rebase the dividend per share to 24 US cents from the second quarter 2021 onwards."

The Hague, July 29, 2021 − The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“RDS” or the “Company”) today announced an interim dividend in respect of the second quarter of 2021 of US$ 0.24 per A ordinary share (“A Share”) and B ordinary share (“B Share”).

Details relating to the second quarter 2021 interim dividend

Per ordinary share Q2 2021 RDS A Shares (US$) 0.24 RDS B Shares (US$) 0.24

It is expected that cash dividends on the B Shares will be paid via the Dividend Access Mechanism and will have a UK source for UK and Dutch tax purposes.

Cash dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros, although holders of A Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or pounds sterling.

Cash dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling, although holders of B Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or euros.

The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be announced on September 6, 2021.

Per ADS Q2 2021 RDS A ADSs (US$) 0.48 RDS B ADSs (US$) 0.48

Cash dividends on American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) will be paid, by default, in US dollars.

RDS A and B ADSs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols RDS.A and RDS.B, respectively. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares, two A Shares in the case of RDS.A or two B Shares in the case of RDS.B. ADSs are evidenced by an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) certificate. In many cases the terms ADR and ADS are used interchangeably.

Dividend timetable for the second quarter 2021 interim dividend

Event Date Announcement date July 29, 2021 Ex- Dividend Date for ADS.A and ADS.B August 12, 2021 Ex- Dividend Date for RDS A and RDS B August 12, 2021 Record date August 13, 2021 Closing of currency election date (see Note below) August 27, 2021 Pound sterling and euro equivalents announcement date September 6, 2021 Payment date September 20, 2021

Note