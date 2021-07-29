During the first 6 months of this year, the company earned 1.1 million euros net profit, while in the same period last year suffered a loss of 2.2 million euros. EBITDA ratio during this half year reached 1.8 million euros, compared to a loss of 0.8 million euros in the same period last year. While comparing these profitability indicators with the same period of 2019, the results achieved back then were more modest, EBITDA amounted to 1.7 million euros, and net profit reached 0.4 million euros. During the first half of 2021 the supply of holiday destinations available gradually became similar to the usual one of the pre-pandemic years.

During the first half of this year, the company served over 46 thousand customers, which is 48% more than in the corresponding period last year. The group's revenue for the 6 months amounted to 29.1 million euros and exceeded the results of the first half of 2020 by 24%. During the first half of this year, the number of people served, and the income earned are still lower than the corresponding time in 2019, but the company is steadily reducing the difference every month.