Novaturas group financials for 6M 2021 recovery of the tourism sector
During the first 6 months of this year, the company earned 1.1 million euros net profit, while in the same period last year suffered a loss of 2.2 million euros. EBITDA ratio during this half year reached 1.8 million euros, compared to a loss of 0.8 million euros in the same period last year. While comparing these profitability indicators with the same period of 2019, the results achieved back then were more modest, EBITDA amounted to 1.7 million euros, and net profit reached 0.4 million euros. During the first half of 2021 the supply of holiday destinations available gradually became similar to the usual one of the pre-pandemic years.
During the first half of this year, the company served over 46 thousand customers, which is 48% more than in the corresponding period last year. The group's revenue for the 6 months amounted to 29.1 million euros and exceeded the results of the first half of 2020 by 24%. During the first half of this year, the number of people served, and the income earned are still lower than the corresponding time in 2019, but the company is steadily reducing the difference every month.
With the gradual resumption of operations, the company's operating expenses reached 3.6 million euros and were 1% lower as to compare with first half of 2020. Excluding the impact of commissions and one-time expenses, operating expenses decreased by 17% compared to the same period in 2020. "Taken leadership in being the first in the market to open safe holidays destinations, increasing flight programs, and the acceleration of vaccination processes - all these factors had a positive effect on first half profitability ratios”, says Audronė Keinytė, Head of “Novaturas” group.
Recovery of the tourism sector and plans for autumn
The company started 2021 holiday season in February with scheduled flight programs and gradually increased its operations since March. In the first quarter of this year the company operated flights to Tenerife and Egypt. During the second quarter, after a year break, “Novaturas” resumed flights from all the markets to the most popular summer holiday destination – Turkey. In May the Greek islands of Crete, Rhodes and Corfu were added to holiday destinations portfolio. In June the planes took off to Bulgaria and Montenegro. The latter holiday destination became a star of this summer season and because of its high demand, the company doubled planned flights to Montenegro.
