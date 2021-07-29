checkAd

Transaction in Own Shares

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

London, 29 July 2021– Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (“the Company”) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.

Aggregated information

Date of purchase: 28 July 2021
Aggregate number of ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each purchased: 3,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):                 1660.00000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):         1660.00000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):         1660.00000

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have no ordinary shares in treasury and 250,005,052 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 250,005,052. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

These share purchases form part of the Company's buy-back programme announced on 15 June 2021.

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Endeavour Mining plc (ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42)

Date of purchases: 28 July 2021

Investment firm: Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Individual transactions

Transaction date and time Volume Price (GBp) Trading Venue
28 July 2021, 14:40
28 July 2021, 15:19
28 July 2021, 15:27 		1,000
1,000
1,000 		1,660.00000
1,660.00000
1,660.00000 		LSE
LSE
LSE

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining
Martino De Ciccio
Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Brunswick Group LLP in London
