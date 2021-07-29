checkAd

Shell announces commencement of share buybacks

globenewswire
29.07.2021   

July 29, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘company’) today announces the commencement of share buybacks as part of its move to the next phase of its capital allocation framework, which includes shareholder distributions in a range of 20-30% of CFFO. The company has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement with a broker to enable the purchase of A ordinary shares and/or B ordinary shares for a period up to and including December 29, 2021. The aggregate maximum consideration for the purchase of A ordinary shares and/or B ordinary shares is $2.0 billion, of which it is expected that more than half will have been completed by the company’s Q3 results, which are scheduled for October 28, 2021.  The purpose of the share buybacks is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of this arrangement will be cancelled.

The maximum number of ordinary shares which may be purchased by the company under this arrangement is 780,000,000, which is the maximum pursuant to the authority granted by shareholders at the company's 2021 Annual General Meeting1. The shares bought back under this arrangement will be whichever of the A ordinary shares and/or B ordinary shares traded in the GBP denomination is economically the least expensive on a given trading day.

The broker will make its trading decisions in relation to the company's securities independently of the company. The share buybacks will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and/or on BATS and/or on Chi-X and will be effected within certain pre-set parameters. They will be conducted in accordance with the company's general authority to repurchase shares granted by its shareholders at the company’s Annual General Meeting held on May 18, 20211, and in line with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules, Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buyback (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (“EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

