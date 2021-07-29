AstraZeneca Q2 Adj. EPS Below Expectations; Changes Guidance
- (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca Q2 revenue USD 8,220 million vs. estimate USD 7,530 million.
- Q2 EPS USD 0.42 vs. estimate USD 0.56
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.9 vs. estimate USD 0.93
- New guidance: Total revenue is expected to increase by a low-twenties percentage, accompanied by a faster growth in Core EPS to $5.05 to $5.40
