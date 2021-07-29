checkAd

AstraZeneca Q2 Adj. EPS Below Expectations; Changes Guidance

Autor: PLX AI
29.07.2021, 08:01  |  26   |   |   

(PLX AI) – AstraZeneca Q2 revenue USD 8,220 million vs. estimate USD 7,530 million.Q2 EPS USD 0.42 vs. estimate USD 0.56Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.9 vs. estimate USD 0.93New guidance: Total revenue is expected to increase by a low-twenties percentage, …

  • (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca Q2 revenue USD 8,220 million vs. estimate USD 7,530 million.
  • Q2 EPS USD 0.42 vs. estimate USD 0.56
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.9 vs. estimate USD 0.93
  • New guidance: Total revenue is expected to increase by a low-twenties percentage, accompanied by a faster growth in Core EPS to $5.05 to $5.40
AstraZeneca Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca Q2 Adj. EPS Below Expectations; Changes Guidance (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca Q2 revenue USD 8,220 million vs. estimate USD 7,530 million.Q2 EPS USD 0.42 vs. estimate USD 0.56Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.9 vs. estimate USD 0.93New guidance: Total revenue is expected to increase by a low-twenties percentage, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novo Nordisk Shares Rise After Analysts Lift Price Targets
PayPal Q2 EPS Beats Consensus Even as Revenue Misses
Grenke Raises FY Net Profit Outlook to EUR 60-80 Million from EUR 50-70 Million
Nokia Raises Guidance After Solid Q2 Beat on Profit
Zalando Set for 35% Sales Growth, Should Top Guidance This Year, Analyst Says
Delivery Hero May Raise Outlook; Buy Before Earnings, Bank of America Says
FLSmidth in Final Talks to Buy ThyssenKrupp Mining Business
PREVIEW: DSV Expected to Deliver Strong Quarter; Guidance Upgrade Likely, Analysts Say
MorphoSys Operating Loss Bigger Than Expected; Trims Top End of Guidance
Merck KGaA Likely to Beat Consensus, Raise Outlook, Bank of America Says
Titel
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Revenue, OIBDA Beat Consensus Estimates; Outlook Raised
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Bei der WHO gemeldete Corona-Todeszahlen stark gestiegen(1) 
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Aktien: Biontech will Malaria-Impfstoff entwickeln – Aktie am Rekordhoch
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
27.07.21Königreich Bhutan legt Impfsprint hin
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21ROUNDUP: EU erreicht Etappenziel bei Impfkampagne
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Aktien: EMA gibt Moderna-Vakzine ab zwölf Jahren frei – Aktie am Rekordhoch
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
26.07.21Bund: Ausreichend Impfstoff für 'unmittelbare' Impfangebote
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21USA kaufen weitere 200 Millionen Impfdosen von Biontech und Pfizer
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Delta-Variante dominiert in großen Teilen Europas
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Schweden lässt Einsatz von Astrazeneca-Impfstoff auslaufen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Brasilien: Bolsonaro Junior gegen Corona geimpft
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten