checkAd

i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 08:20  |  31   |   |   

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E) (TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, announces the following update.Marten Hills Clearwater DrillingWell completion, …

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E) (TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, announces the following update.

Marten Hills Clearwater Drilling

Well completion, production equipment installation and tie-in operations have been completed for wells 01-12-075-26W4 and 02-12-075-26W4. Eight horizontal lateral legs (totalling 13,057m in the 01-12 well and 12,644m in the 02-12 well, at a maximum true vertical depth of 630m) were drilled from each wellbore and encountered a clean upper shoreface sandstone, with porosities ranging from 24% to 27%, and oil was evidenced throughout via oil shows on cuttings. The wells are now on production and flowing back drilling fluid. This clean-up process is expected to take approximately three to four weeks, after which the market will be updated on initial stabilised oil flow rates.

i3 Energy owns a 50% working interest in these wells and has the option under the associated farm-in agreement, previously announced on 5 May 2021, to participate in an additional 7 wells, at least 4 of which will be spud by 31 March 2022, which would see i3 earn 11.5 net sections of land (circa 29.4 km2), in the Marten Hills, Cadotte and West Dawson areas of the Clearwater play.

Wapiti Production Acquisition

Announced 30 June 2021, the Company has now completed the Wapiti production acquisition with a 1 April 2021 effective date. These assets currently produce 230 boe/d and i3 intends to conduct six well reactivations to bring Next Twelve Months ('NTM') production to an estimated 310 boe/d, resulting in a total acquisition and capital cost of USD 0.4mm, which translates to only 0.56x expected NTM net operating income (revenue minus royalties, opex, transportation and processing).

Wapiti Elmworth Drilling

Well 09-17-071-10W6 in i3's Elmworth Wapiti acreage was spud on 27 July 2021. The Company will be drilling two wells with a partner at a net cost of USD 2.1mm. Operations are planned to conclude in early Q3 2021. These oil-weighted wells are expected to initially increase i3's production by approximately 175 boe/d and are estimated to return the full investment in 1.3 years based on current commodity strip pricing.

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, commented:

'We are very pleased to have successfully concluded drilling, completion and tie-in operations on the first two wells in the Company's Marten Hills Clearwater acreage, on time and on budget. Operations were performed very efficiently, and the experience will assist greatly in the programming of the second phase of drilling on this acreage. These Marten Hills and Wapiti wells are expected to add very profitable incremental production and cash-flow to the Company's portfolio. We now look forward to our next drilling program in Wapiti Elmworth.'

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E) (TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, announces the following update.Marten Hills Clearwater DrillingWell completion, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Feed Study for 5,000 Barrel per Day Plant
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
Pampa Metals Signs Definitive Agreement with Austral Gold Returns 6% of Issued and Outstanding ...
heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against Black Ice Advisors LLC for Significant Damages in ...
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Empower Clinics Launches Search for New Executive Talent
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
RedHill Settles Movantik(R) Apotex Patent Litigation
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...