International Petroleum Corporation to release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

Watch Mike Nicholson, CEO, and Christophe Nerguararian, CFO, commenting on the second quarter 2021 financial and operating results and the latest developments from IPC.

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 07:30 CEST, followed by a webcast at 09:00 CEST.

Follow the presentation live on www.international-petroleum.com.

You can also dial-in to listen to the presentation on the following telephone numbers:

Canada/International: +1 631 913 1422 UK: +44 333 300 0804 Sweden: +46 85 664 2651

The PIN code for the dial-in presentation is: 25627338#



International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon

VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com

Tel: +41 22 595 10 50



Or Robert Eriksson

Media Manager

reriksson@rive6.ch

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

