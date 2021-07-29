checkAd

GeoJunxion NV (ticker GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 08:30  |  50   |   |   

Capelle aan den Ijssel, The Netherlands 29 July 2021 - GeoJunxion significantly increases order intake and shows encouraging Q2 and 1H2021 YoY topline growth.

Looking back at the first half of 2021 and more specifically at the second quarter, Covid-19 and its related measures are still proving to be a significant challenge for the global economy. However, the GeoJunxion team and our underlying business continued to show strong resilience and improved performance during Q2: Revenue during the past quarter has grown by 30% compared to the same quarter in 2020. For the first half of 2021, revenue increased by 20% compared to the same period last year. Thanks to an extraordinary Q2 performance, our order intake for the first half of 2021 doubled compared to the same period last year. We are continuously encouraged by the market response regarding our new premium location aware products and intelligence location services, which have resulted in the increased strength of our pipeline. It is also worth noting that Q2 order intake is more diversified than ever across all our product lines and services, as well as between new and recurring multi-year business opportunities.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS AND STRATEGY UPDATE

Market Developments
COVID restrictions still influence the willingness to spend, therefore companies remain extremely cautious in their investments. This applies across all market verticals in particular within travel, leisure and events. However, signs of improvement are coming from large IT companies and others, specifically for Smart Cities solutions, Transports and Logistics and the Automotive and Autonomous driving sectors.

Business Development
In the second quarter of this year, we continued to focus on our new High Alert Zones family of products, in particular on Eco Alert Zones and Safety Alert Zones. The strongest traction from the market remains on Eco Alert Zones where we expanded our unique value proposition of fully attributed, global, and authoritative coverage of Low Emission Zones, Congestion areas and Limited Traffic zones, which we have extended to Heavy Vehicles as well. Eco Alert Zones are today the most requested data suite, both by existing customers and prospects. Safety Alert Zones have also started attracting current customers and new prospects, therefore opening up new business opportunities within Transports and Logistics, Automotive and the Insurance market.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GeoJunxion NV (ticker GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading Update Capelle aan den Ijssel, The Netherlands 29 July 2021 - GeoJunxion significantly increases order intake and shows encouraging Q2 and 1H2021 YoY topline growth. Looking back at the first half of 2021 and more specifically at the second quarter, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
RENAULT GROUP: Nissan contribution to Renault's Q2 2021 earnings
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
ECMOHO Limited Launches B2B Supply & Marketing Platform to Facilitate over 100 million RMB GMV
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
ATIF Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement
LG and Magna Sign Joint Venture Agreement and Announce Leadership Team
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board