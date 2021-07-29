Looking back at the first half of 2021 and more specifically at the second quarter, Covid-19 and its related measures are still proving to be a significant challenge for the global economy. However, the GeoJunxion team and our underlying business continued to show strong resilience and improved performance during Q2: Revenue during the past quarter has grown by 30% compared to the same quarter in 2020. For the first half of 2021, revenue increased by 20% compared to the same period last year. Thanks to an extraordinary Q2 performance, our order intake for the first half of 2021 doubled compared to the same period last year. We are continuously encouraged by the market response regarding our new premium location aware products and intelligence location services, which have resulted in the increased strength of our pipeline. It is also worth noting that Q2 order intake is more diversified than ever across all our product lines and services, as well as between new and recurring multi-year business opportunities.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS AND STRATEGY UPDATE

Market Developments

COVID restrictions still influence the willingness to spend, therefore companies remain extremely cautious in their investments. This applies across all market verticals in particular within travel, leisure and events. However, signs of improvement are coming from large IT companies and others, specifically for Smart Cities solutions, Transports and Logistics and the Automotive and Autonomous driving sectors.

Business Development

In the second quarter of this year, we continued to focus on our new High Alert Zones family of products, in particular on Eco Alert Zones and Safety Alert Zones. The strongest traction from the market remains on Eco Alert Zones where we expanded our unique value proposition of fully attributed, global, and authoritative coverage of Low Emission Zones, Congestion areas and Limited Traffic zones, which we have extended to Heavy Vehicles as well. Eco Alert Zones are today the most requested data suite, both by existing customers and prospects. Safety Alert Zones have also started attracting current customers and new prospects, therefore opening up new business opportunities within Transports and Logistics, Automotive and the Insurance market.