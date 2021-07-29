Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini chosen to accelerate software development with cloud transformation by a leading German Automotive Manufacturer

checkAd

Capgemini chosen to accelerate software development with cloud transformation by a leading German Automotive Manufacturer

Paris, July 29, 2021 - Capgemini, a strategic partner to the world’s leading automotive companies, announced today that it has been awarded a contract extension by Mercedes-Benz AG until 2024 for the development and maintenance of the core Electric/Electronic Product Data Management application in a R&D environment. The EE-PDM application is used for the development and documentation of electronic vehicle components and was implemented by an international team of Capgemini experts over a period of several years. By securing the contract extension, Capgemini will now support the leading automotive manufacturer in migrating the application to the cloud and further transforming it in a microservices environment with DevOps.

Following the successful transformation of the EE-PDM application into a distributed agile delivery model, Capgemini will further evolve the EE-PDM core system. This will keep pace with rapidly changing requirements and incorporate multiple business departments in various workflows driving collaboration. The leading automotive manufacturer aims to establish a more flexible and efficient deployment process, which requires further innovation to ensure minimal time between application updates and a faster time to market of electronic product components. In order to achieve this goal and support the client’s #TwiceAsFast strategy aimed at streamlining its IT processes, Capgemini will leverage its deep expertise in cloud technology, microservices architecture and DevOps.

A total of five agile teams in Germany and India will deliver the latest requirements for the application. The contract is extended until 2024 with an option for extension in the future. As a key supplier for the premium automotive manufacturer, Capgemini has been developing and maintaining the EE-PDM application with a proven model since 2008.

Since we began our collaboration on the EE-PDM application, digitization has rapidly evolved the way vehicles are developed,” said Michael Schulte, CEO of Capgemini’s Northern Europe Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member. Transformation to the cloud and the evolution to microservices will take the application to the next level for even greater speed and higher flexibility, both of which are crucial factors in today’s automotive industry.”

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 290,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

