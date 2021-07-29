checkAd

Altera Infrastructure GP LLC Announces Series of Measures Which Are Expected to Result in More Than $80 Million in Annual Cashflow Savings, Including Suspension of Quarterly Cash Distributions on the Preferred Units of Altera Infrastructure L.P. and Commi

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 08:46  |  28   |   |   

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Altera Infrastructure GP LLC (Altera GP), the general partner of Altera Infrastructure L.P. (Altera or the Partnership), today announced a series of measures to improve the Partnership’s maturity profile and enhance its liquidity and financial flexibility. As part of these measures, the Partnership has taken the following actions:

  • Entered into an agreement with Brookfield Business Partners L.P., and certain of its affiliates and institutional partners (collectively, "Brookfield") to exchange at par approximately $700 million of indebtedness in Altera GP with maturities ranging from 2022 to 2024 (including $411 million of Altera’s 8.5% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Notes") held by Brookfield) for 11.5% Senior Secured PIK Notes due 2026 and commenced an exchange transaction relating to the $276 million of Notes held by non-Brookfield parties.

  • Suspended the payment of quarterly cash distributions on the Partnership’s outstanding 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (the “Series A Units”), 8.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (the “Series B Units”) and 8.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (the “Series E Units” and, together with the Series A Units and Series B Units, the “Preferred Units”) commencing with the distributions payable with respect to the period of May 15, 2021 to August 14, 2021. All distributions on the Preferred Units will continue to accrue and must be paid in full before distributions to Class A and Class B common unitholders can be made. No distributions on the Preferred Units will be permitted without noteholder consent while the new PIK notes issued in the exchange transactions described above remain outstanding.

“The measures we are announcing today are expected to significantly extend our debt maturity profile, improve the Partnership’s cash flows and enhance its overall financial flexibility,” commented Ingvild Sæther, President and CEO of Altera Infrastructure Group Ltd. “Our Board of Directors has carefully assessed a number of different options to enhance our liquidity and maintain a strong cost focus. With the support of Brookfield, we believe these actions put the company on stronger footing to support its existing operations, including opportunities to secure new contracts.”

The Partnership expects to achieve in excess of $80 million in annual cashflow savings as a result of the agreement with Brookfield and suspension of quarterly distributions on the Preferred Units.   In addition, there is potential for further annual cashflow savings depending on the outcome of the exchange of the Notes held by non-Brookfield parties. If all of the Notes are exchanged in the exchange transactions, which remain subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, these measures will also extend maturities currently ranging from 2022 to 2024 on approximately $970 million of indebtedness to 2026, including indebtedness held by Brookfield.

About the Partnership

The Partnership is a leading global energy infrastructure services partnership primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in the offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. The Partnership has consolidated assets of approximately $4.3 billion, comprised of 47 vessels, including floating production, storage and offloading units, shuttle tankers (including one newbuilding), floating storage and offtake units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety. The majority of Altera’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

The Series A Units, Series B Units and Series E Units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “ALIN PR A” “ALIN PR B” and “ALIN PR E,” respectively.

For further information contact:
Jan Rune Steinsland,
Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 97 05 25 33
E-mail: investor.relations@alterainfra.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Altera Infrastructure GP LLC Announces Series of Measures Which Are Expected to Result in More Than $80 Million in Annual Cashflow Savings, Including Suspension of Quarterly Cash Distributions on the Preferred Units of Altera Infrastructure L.P. and Commi ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The board of directors of Altera Infrastructure GP LLC (Altera GP), the general partner of Altera Infrastructure L.P. (Altera or the Partnership), today announced a series of measures to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
RENAULT GROUP: Nissan contribution to Renault's Q2 2021 earnings
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
ECMOHO Limited Launches B2B Supply & Marketing Platform to Facilitate over 100 million RMB GMV
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
ATIF Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement
LG and Magna Sign Joint Venture Agreement and Announce Leadership Team
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board