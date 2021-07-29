Altera Infrastructure GP LLC Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for 8.50% Senior Notes due 2023

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure GP LLC, the general partner of Altera Infrastructure L.P. (“Altera” or the “Partnership”), today announced that Altera Infrastructure Holdings L.L.C. (“Holdings”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Partnership, has commenced an offer (the “Exchange Offer”) to each Eligible Holder of the 8.50% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Old Notes”) issued by the Partnership and Altera Infrastructure Finance Corp. (“Finco” and, together with the Partnership, the “Old Notes Issuers”) upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated July 29, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum”) to participate in the options below at the election of such Eligible Holders:



: Offer to Eligible Holders to exchange their Old Notes for newly issued 8.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “New Cash Pay Notes”) of Holdings (such option, “Option 1”); and Option 2: Offer to Eligible Holders to exchange their Old Notes for newly issued 11.50% Senior Secured PIK Notes due 2026 of Holdings (the “New PIK Notes” and, together with the New Cash Pay Notes, the “New Notes”) (such option, “Option 2”).

The following table sets forth the consideration to be offered to Eligible Holders of the Old Notes in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation (as defined below):