Altera Infrastructure GP LLC Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for 8.50% Senior Notes due 2023
ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure GP LLC, the general partner of Altera Infrastructure L.P. (“Altera” or the “Partnership”), today announced that
Altera Infrastructure Holdings L.L.C. (“Holdings”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Partnership, has commenced an offer (the “Exchange Offer”) to each Eligible Holder of the 8.50% Senior Notes due
2023 (the “Old Notes”) issued by the Partnership and Altera Infrastructure Finance Corp. (“Finco” and, together with the Partnership, the “Old Notes Issuers”) upon the terms and subject to the
conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated July 29, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum”) to participate in the options below at the election
of such Eligible Holders:
- Option 1: Offer to Eligible Holders to exchange their Old Notes for newly issued 8.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “New Cash Pay Notes”) of Holdings (such option, “Option 1”); and
- Option 2: Offer to Eligible Holders to exchange their Old Notes for newly issued 11.50% Senior Secured PIK Notes due 2026 of Holdings (the “New PIK Notes” and, together with the New Cash Pay Notes, the “New Notes”) (such option, “Option 2”).
The following table sets forth the consideration to be offered to Eligible Holders of the Old Notes in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation (as defined below):
|
Consideration per $1,000 Principal Amount of Old Notes
Tendered (and Not Validly Withdrawn) (1)
|
CUSIP
Number or
ISIN
|
Principal
Amount of
Old Notes
Outstanding
|
Exchange
Consideration
|Consent Fee
|
Total Exchange
Consideration
|
87901B AB8;
US87901BAB80
|$686,990,000
|
$950 principal
amount of New
Notes
|
$50 principal amount
of New Notes
|
$1,000 principal
amount of New
Notes
(1) Excludes accrued and unpaid interest.
Eligible Holders who tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Old Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 11, 2021, unless extended (as it may be extended, the “Early Tender Time”) will be eligible to receive $950 principal amount of New Notes and a consent fee of $50 principal amount of New Notes (the “Consent Fee”) for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes tendered for exchange (the “Total Exchange Consideration”). Eligible Holders must tender their Old Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Time in order to be eligible to receive the Consent Fee for such Old Notes accepted in the Exchange Offer. Eligible Holders tendering Old Notes after the Early Tender Time and at or prior to the Expiration Time will not be eligible to receive the Consent Fee and will only receive $950 principal amount of New Notes for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes tendered for exchange and not validly withdrawn (the “Exchange Consideration,” and together with the Total Exchange Consideration, “Settlement Consideration”).
