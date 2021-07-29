Dustin to Raise SEK 1.2 Billion in Rights Issue at SEK 75 per Share
(PLX AI) – Dustin's Board of Directors resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 1,200 million.Dustin Subscription price: SEK 75 per share
