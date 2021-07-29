Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Dustin to Raise SEK 1.2 Billion in Rights Issue at SEK 75 per Share (PLX AI) – Dustin's Board of Directors resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 1,200 million.Dustin Subscription price: SEK 75 per share



