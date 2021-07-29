--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide

distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Company InformationSt Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -First Half 2021 ResultsJersey, 29 July 2021, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS),(the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Atrium" or the "Group"), aleading owner operator of shopping centres in Central Europe, reports itsfinancial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 and provides an updateon both the impact of COVID-19 on its operations as well as the ongoing momentumachieved in its residential for rent diversification strategy.Business overview year to date* All of our centres are now operational (approximately 98% of the Group's GLA),following the reopening of shopping centres in Poland and the Czech Republicin May.* Centres were closed approximately 44% of H1 2021 compared to 37%, in H1 2020.* Recovery in our centres continues to build as vaccination take-up ratesincrease; Tenant sales and footfall rebounded rapidly as shoppers began toreturn after restrictions were eased and as of June were 87% and 78% of 2019levels, respectively. For H1 2021 tenant sales and footfall were 67% and 62%of H1 2019 levels.* As of 26 July 2021, collection rates were 93% in Q1 2021 and 87% in Q2 2021 ofinvoiced rent (H1 2021 90%).* Continued to progress Atrium's ESG strategy with 72% of the portfolio nowBREAAM 'very good' or above (H1 2020: 4%).In May 2021, Atrium became a memberof the Polish Green Building Council (PLGBC). Further information can be foundin the extended ESG report which was publishedtogether with the full H1 2021report.* Diversification strategy into residential for rent gaining momentum, with over4,000 units in different stages of assembly across major Polish cities: c.2,000 through densification of Atrium's retail properties and 2,000 ofacquisition pipeline.Key financial figures for the periodIn EURm 6M 2021 6M 2020 CHANGE % / pptNet rental income("NRI") 62.7 71.4 (12.2%)EPRA Like-for-LikeNRI 52.6 58.8 (10.6%)EBITDA 51.9 61.6 (15.8%)Company adjustedEPRA earnings 25.7 37.2 (31.0%)Occupancy rate (%)* 92.2 92.3 -Operating margin(%) 90.2 90.0 -EPRA NRV per share(in EUR)* 4.15 4.25 (10)* As at 30/6/2021 and 31/12/2020 respectively* Group NRI was EUR63 million, down 12% or EUR9 million year on year due to:o EUR4 million COVID-19 net straight line of tenant support