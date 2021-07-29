--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information28.07.2021St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -Atrium European Real Estate announces its Financial Results for the First Half2021 and its intention to delist from Euronext Amsterdam - Vienna Stock Exchangelisting unaffectedAd hoc announcement - Jersey, 29 July 2021, Atrium European Real Estate Limited(VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the"Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner operator of shopping centres inCentral Europe, announces (i) its results for the six months ended 30 June 2021and (ii) its intention to apply for the delisting of the Company's shares fromEuronext Amsterdam.Key financial and Operational figures for the periodA more detailed announcement providing highlights of the period under reviewwill be distributed and available, along with the half year 2021 InterimFinancial Report, on the Company's website, shortly after this announcement.In EURm 6M 2021 6M 2020 CHANGE % / pptNet rental income("NRI") 62.7 71.4 (12.2%)EPRA Like-for-LikeNRI 52.6 58.8 (10.6%)EBITDA 51.9 61.6 (15.8%)Company adjustedEPRA earnings 25.7 37.2 (31.0%)Occupancy rate (%)* 92.2 92.3 -Operating margin(%) 90.2 90.0 -EPRA NRV per share(in EUR)* 4.15 4.25 (-10)* As at 30/6/2021 and 31/12/2020 respectivelyIntention to delist from Euronext AmsterdamThe Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to apply for the delisting ofthe Company's shares (ISIN: JE00B3DCF752) from Euronext Amsterdam. The delistingapplication will be filed shortly.Trading in the shares on the regulated market of Vienna Stock Exchange will notbe affected by this measure and will continue unchanged. Further updates andinformation for shareholders, including in relation to timing, will follow onceEuronext Amsterdam has resolved on the delisting application.The rationale for the delisting is that the trading volumes recorded forEuronext Amsterdam are significantly lower than those recorded for the ViennaStock Exchange. Therefore, the Board of Atrium has concluded that the benefitsresulting from Atrium's listing on Euronext Amsterdam no longer justify theassociated costs and administrative requirements.