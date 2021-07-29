checkAd

EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Financial Results for the First Half 2021 and its intention to delist from Euronext Amsterdam

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
29.07.2021, 08:55  |  23   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information
28.07.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -
Atrium European Real Estate announces its Financial Results for the First Half
2021 and its intention to delist from Euronext Amsterdam - Vienna Stock Exchange
listing unaffected

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 29 July 2021, Atrium European Real Estate Limited
(VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the
"Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner operator of shopping centres in
Central Europe, announces (i) its results for the six months ended 30 June 2021
and (ii) its intention to apply for the delisting of the Company's shares from
Euronext Amsterdam.

Key financial and Operational figures for the period
A more detailed announcement providing highlights of the period under review
will be distributed and available, along with the half year 2021 Interim
Financial Report, on the Company's website, shortly after this announcement.


In EURm 6M 2021 6M 2020 CHANGE % / ppt
Net rental income
("NRI") 62.7 71.4 (12.2%)

EPRA Like-for-Like
NRI 52.6 58.8 (10.6%)

EBITDA 51.9 61.6 (15.8%)

Company adjusted
EPRA earnings 25.7 37.2 (31.0%)

Occupancy rate (%)* 92.2 92.3 -

Operating margin
(%) 90.2 90.0 -

EPRA NRV per share
(in EUR)* 4.15 4.25 (-10)


* As at 30/6/2021 and 31/12/2020 respectively

Intention to delist from Euronext Amsterdam
The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to apply for the delisting of
the Company's shares (ISIN: JE00B3DCF752) from Euronext Amsterdam. The delisting
application will be filed shortly.

Trading in the shares on the regulated market of Vienna Stock Exchange will not
be affected by this measure and will continue unchanged. Further updates and
information for shareholders, including in relation to timing, will follow once
Euronext Amsterdam has resolved on the delisting application.

The rationale for the delisting is that the trading volumes recorded for
Euronext Amsterdam are significantly lower than those recorded for the Vienna
Stock Exchange. Therefore, the Board of Atrium has concluded that the benefits
resulting from Atrium's listing on Euronext Amsterdam no longer justify the
associated costs and administrative requirements.
Seite 1 von 2
Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Financial Results for the First Half 2021 and its intention to delist from Euronext Amsterdam - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ottobahn revolutioniert den Individualverkehr (FOTO)
Breuninger expandiert nach Hamburg/ Eröffnung 2023 im Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier ...
Solargewächshäuser in Südeuropa: / Ein nachhaltiges Modell für Wassernutzung und Förderung der Biodiversität (FOTO)
Scotch & Soda Erweitert Sein Einzelhandelsnetzwerk In Deutschland, Eröffnet Seinen Ersten ...
EANS-News: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. / APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ...
LVM Versicherung zieht erste Zwischenbilanz zur Flutkatastrophe / Versicherer rechnet mit ...
Deutsche Börse startet neue Online-Seminare für Privatanleger*innen im September / - ...
SKODA AUTO gewinnt ,Special Award - exzellenter Hochlauf einer neuen Lackiererei' (FOTO)
TÜV-Verband zur Sicherheit explosionsgefährdeter Anlagen
Ouverture en 2023 dans le Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier / Breuninger poursuit son ...
Titel
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
ALDI SÜD testet zertifizierte, vegane Naturkosmetik (FOTO)
LG Frankfurt: ING-Diba muss Vorfälligkeitsentschädigung zurückzahlen
Luftreinigung als Baustein zur Verhinderung der vierten Welle (FOTO)
Umfrage von ServiceNow ergab: Pandemie setzt neue Maßstäbe - Erwartungen an Digitalisierung deutlich gestiegen (FOTO)
Neue Version von Centric Software® PLM fördert End-to-End-Produktentwicklung bei ...
US-Startup Zync geht strategische Partnerschaft mit Porsche ein und entwickelt visionäres ...
BAUINDUSTRIE zu den Konjunkturindikatoren im Mai 2021: Materialknappheit bremst den Umsatz im Bauhauptgewerbe - real minus 5,2 % zum Vorjahr
Titel
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Vascudyne Announces Successful First Human Use of TRUE Vascular Graft for Hemodialysis Access
Steigert Lieferbereitschaft bei reduzierten Beständen: Die zur Abels & Kemmner Gruppe gehörende SCT GmbH stellt KI basiertes Softwaretool zur ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
EA288-Motor: LG Stuttgart verurteilt Volkswagen AG zu Schadensersatz
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Consors Finanz Studie: Der Kostendruck steigt - wie lange ziehen Autofahrer noch mit? (FOTO) (1) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:55 UhrEANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / First Half 2021 Results - ATTACHMENT
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
06:45 UhrEANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
15.07.21EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
15.07.21EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
15.07.21EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
15.07.21EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
15.07.21EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
15.07.21EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
12.07.21EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Half Year 2021 Results
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
06.07.21EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen