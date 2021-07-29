EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Financial Results for the First Half 2021 and its intention to delist from Euronext Amsterdam
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Information
28.07.2021
St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -
Atrium European Real Estate announces its Financial Results for the First Half
2021 and its intention to delist from Euronext Amsterdam - Vienna Stock Exchange
listing unaffected
Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 29 July 2021, Atrium European Real Estate Limited
(VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the
"Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner operator of shopping centres in
Central Europe, announces (i) its results for the six months ended 30 June 2021
and (ii) its intention to apply for the delisting of the Company's shares from
Euronext Amsterdam.
Key financial and Operational figures for the period
A more detailed announcement providing highlights of the period under review
will be distributed and available, along with the half year 2021 Interim
Financial Report, on the Company's website, shortly after this announcement.
In EURm 6M 2021 6M 2020 CHANGE % / ppt
Net rental income
("NRI") 62.7 71.4 (12.2%)
EPRA Like-for-Like
NRI 52.6 58.8 (10.6%)
EBITDA 51.9 61.6 (15.8%)
Company adjusted
EPRA earnings 25.7 37.2 (31.0%)
Occupancy rate (%)* 92.2 92.3 -
Operating margin
(%) 90.2 90.0 -
EPRA NRV per share
(in EUR)* 4.15 4.25 (-10)
* As at 30/6/2021 and 31/12/2020 respectively
Intention to delist from Euronext Amsterdam
The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to apply for the delisting of
the Company's shares (ISIN: JE00B3DCF752) from Euronext Amsterdam. The delisting
application will be filed shortly.
Trading in the shares on the regulated market of Vienna Stock Exchange will not
be affected by this measure and will continue unchanged. Further updates and
information for shareholders, including in relation to timing, will follow once
Euronext Amsterdam has resolved on the delisting application.
The rationale for the delisting is that the trading volumes recorded for
Euronext Amsterdam are significantly lower than those recorded for the Vienna
Stock Exchange. Therefore, the Board of Atrium has concluded that the benefits
resulting from Atrium's listing on Euronext Amsterdam no longer justify the
associated costs and administrative requirements.
