Saville Resources Inc. Completes its First Drill Holes at the Miranna Prospect on its Niobium Claim Group Property, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FRA:S0J) (the "Company" or "Saville") is pleased to announce that it has completed four (4) drill holes at the Miranna Prospect as part of its 2021 diamond drill program …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FRA:S0J) (the "Company" or "Saville") is pleased to announce that it has completed four (4) drill holes at the Miranna Prospect as part of its 2021 diamond drill program at its Niobium Claim Group Property (the "Property"), located in northern Quebec. The program is being managed by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, with drilling operations being carried out by Logan Drilling Ltd. of Stewiacke, NS.

The Company moved to the Miranna Prospect for its maiden drill testing after completing three (3) drill holes totalling approximately 681 m at the Mallard Prospect, located approximately 1 km to the southeast (see news release dated July 22nd, 2021). At Miranna, four (4) drill holes totalling approximately 668 m have now been completed, ranging in depth from 140 m to 236 m. The first two holes tested the eastern margin of the magnetic high that defines the target, with the next two holes targeting the central and northern margins of the target, respectively. The Company is pleased to report that coarse-grained (up to 0.5 cm) pyrochlore mineralization has been observed in each Miranna drill hole, primarily hosted within a magnetite-calcite Carbonatite rock unit. This rock unit correlates with one of several distinct mineralized boulder trains that have been traced to the magnetic anomaly being drill tested.

Mike Hodge, President and CEO of the Company commented: "It is major milestone for the Company to have collared our first drill holes at Miranna. Our technical team has developed this target over several field seasons and is very excited to have been able execute this scoping series of drill holes. The information gathered will allow us to refine and focus an aggressive follow-up phase of drilling over the magnetic anomaly being targeted."

Miranna is characterized by a strongly mineralized (niobium-tantalum-phosphate), glacially dispersed boulder train with an apex that correlates with a distinct magnetic high anomaly, which is interpreted to be the source. Sample assays of the mineralized boulders from the train include 5.93% Nb 2 O 5 , 310 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , and 11.5% P 2 O 5 ; and 4.30% Nb 2 O 5 , 240 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , and 13.4% P 2 O 5 ; as well as multiple additional samples grading >1% Nb 2 O 5 . The drill holes at Miranna are targeting the interpreted bedrock source of this mineralized boulder train.