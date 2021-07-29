checkAd

Topas Therapeutics Extends Series B, Raising Total of €40 Million (~$ 48 Million) in this Round

DGAP-News: Topas Therapeutics GmbH / Key word(s): Financing
Topas Therapeutics Extends Series B, Raising Total of €40 Million (~$ 48 Million) in this Round

29.07.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Topas Therapeutics Extends Series B, Raising Total of €40 Million (~$ 48 Million) in this Round

  • Funds to be used to obtain clinical proof of concept in two programs and to accelerate innovative pipeline focused on restoring immune tolerance to treat and potentially cure autoimmune diseases
  • Initial clinical data for lead program, TPM203, in pemphigus vulgaris expected this year; second program, TPM502, planned to enter clinic by year end for celiac disease
  • In strong support of Topas' technology and programs, all existing investors - BioMedPartners, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, EMBL Ventures, Epidarex Capital, Evotec, Gimv and Vesalius Biocapital III - participated in the extension

Hamburg, 29 July 2021.
Topas Therapeutics GmbH (Topas), a private biotechnology company developing immune tolerance-inducing drugs to treat and potentially cure a variety of autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company has successfully extended its Series B round with an additional €18 million (~$22 million) raised, bringing the total for this financing to €40 million. All of Topas' existing investors participated in the extension.

The funding will be used to obtain clinical proof of concept in two programs and to accelerate the Company's proprietary pipeline based on the Topas Particle Conjugates technology platform. In addition to lead program, TPM203, which is continuing in clinical development for the treatment of pemphigus vulgaris, a second product candidate, TPM502, is now slated to enter the clinic for the treatment of celiac disease by the end of this year.

Topas will also be advancing several of its pre-clinical-stage programs, including one for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and one for Type I diabetes. Topas' novel technology induces antigen-specific immune tolerance by harnessing the liver's natural tolerization capabilities. The Company is utilizing this platform to develop products for autoimmune diseases where better treatment options and cures are urgently needed.

