checkAd

Venezuela TotalEnergies Exits From Petrocedeño

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 09:00  |  26   |   |   

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), through its affiliate Total Venezuela, has decided to transfer its non-operated minority participation of 30.32% in Petrocedeño S.A. to Corporation Venezonala de Petróleos (CVP), an affiliate of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). Equinor having also decided to transfer in parallel its participation of 9.67% in the company, PDVSA will own 100% of Petrocedeño.

Petrocedeño S.A. is a company that produces extra-heavy crude oil from the Orinoco Belt in Venezuela, transports it and transforms it into light crude oil.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu TotalEnergies!
Long
Basispreis 32,22€
Hebel 7,80
Ask 0,51
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 41,44€
Hebel 7,80
Ask 0,43
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“TotalEnergies’ strategy, approved by its shareholders in May 2021, aims at focusing new oil investments on low carbon intensity projects, which does not correspond to extra-heavy oil development projects in the Orinoco Belt,” commented Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

This transaction carried out for a symbolic amount in exchange of a broad indemnity in relation to the past and future participation of TotalEnergies’ in Petrocedeño, results in the recognition of an exceptional capital loss of $1.38 billion in the financial statements of TotalEnergies.

About TotalEnergies in Venezuela

In addition to its stake in Petrocedeño, TotalEnergies holds an interest of 69.50% in the Yucal Placer gas field (operated by Ypergas S.A., 30%), and in Plataforma Deltana block 4 with a 49% non-operated participating interest. In 2020, less than 0.5% of the Company’s combined Oil & Gas production came from Venezuela.

____

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. The terms “Company” or “TotalEnergies company” refer collectively to the company TotalEnergies SE and the companies it controls directly or indirectly. Such terms are used solely for the sake of convenience for purposes of the present communication. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Total Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Sinkender Ölpreis kommt nicht an den Tankstellen an
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Venezuela TotalEnergies Exits From Petrocedeño Regulatory News: TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), through its affiliate Total Venezuela, has decided to transfer its non-operated minority participation of 30.32% in Petrocedeño S.A. to Corporation Venezonala de Petróleos (CVP), an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SkinTE Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Final Analysis from Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:14 UhrSuriname: TotalEnergies Announces Another Successful Well in Offshore Block 58
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08:51 UhrTotalenergies kündigt Aktienrückkauf an
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08:50 UhrTotalEnergies Announces the Second 2021 Interim Dividend Stable At €0.66/share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Singapore : TotalEnergies Acquires the Largest Electric Vehicle Charge Points Network
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21UBS stuft Totalenergies auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
26.07.21Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Sinkender Ölpreis kommt nicht an den Tankstellen an(1) 
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.07.21TotalEnergies Partners With Technip Energies to Advance Low-carbon Solutions For LNG And Offshore Facilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Vergiss Tesla! TotalEnergies bietet mehr zum kleinen Preis
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.07.21UBS stuft Totalenergies auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere