Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a University Hospital in Germany

Press release, Helsinki, 29 July 2021 at 10 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a University Hospital in Germany

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received an NBS System order in Germany. The customer is a German university hospital and a new customer for Nexstim.

Nexstim NBS systems with SmartFocus nTMS technology are mainly used for neurosurgical diagnostics: One of the most crucial pieces of information needed for neurosurgery or radiotherapy is the tumor’s or other lesion’s location in relation to the essential functions and their connections in the patient’s brain. SmartFocus nTMS mapping with Nexstim’s NBS system can give this information regarding motor and speech areas — it can be invaluable when deciding the best treatment option.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim commented: We are very happy about our continued success in expanding our NBS presence within the German university hospitals. This sale is a good start to the second half of the financial year. Along with recurring revenue from our existing installed base, new customers help us grow our business and make our technology available to more and more healthcare professionals and patients around the world.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

