Hexagon Digital Wave signs new equipment and service agreement with Linde

Hexagon Digital Wave, a business of Hexagon Composites has signed an agreement with Linde, a leading industrial gas and engineering company. The agreement covers the supply and service of Ultrasonic Examination (UE) testing equipment.

The estimated total value of the agreement is USD 2 million (approx. NOK 17 million) and designates Hexagon Digital Wave as a long-term partner.

Driving energy transformation

“We are excited to extend our relationship with the great team at Linde”, says Keith Fountain, UE international Sales Manager Hexagon Digital Wave. “Over the past 14 years we have provided our equipment to one of the market leaders in the industrial gas environment and helped to improve the safety of their cylinders.”

About the market

The non-destructive UE test and process enables the recertification of the cylinders without removing the internal product which improves the safety and allows a number of ESG requirements to be accomplished. Positive environmental impacts are accomplished by emitting less gas back to the atmosphere. In addition, since gas at pressure is not released it means that the user eliminates CO2 by not having to expend the energy to repressurize the product back into the cylinder.

The market continues to shift to the UE test for higher safety and testing efficiencies. With the ability to do a safer and more environmentally conscious test like UE this will have a continuous impact on the industry for years to come.

UE advantages include reduced labor to inspect cylinders, detection and analysis of suspected flaws, retention of gas product and elimination of re-pressurization energy.

“At Hexagon Digital Wave we understand the impacts of the contents of these pressurized cylinders and the responsibility that goes behind it. We believe strongly that the UE test is the best option for the industry moving forward,” concludes Fountain.

Contacts:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

About Hexagon Digital Wave
Hexagon Digital Wave, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a manufacturer of Ultrasonic Examination (UE) cylinder testing equipment, Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) testing equipment and a provider of associated inspection services. With applications worldwide, Hexagon Digital Wave serves government entities, academic institutes, and private clients in the compressed gas and pressure vessel industries.

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act






