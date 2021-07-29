Commerce Resources Corp. Commences Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXv:CCE, FSE:D7H0, OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that it has collared its first drill hole of the 2021 field program at the Ashram Rare Earth …

The Company has mobilized the drill rig to the Ashram Deposit ahead of schedule following the completion of several drill holes by Saville Resources at the Mallard and Miranna prospects, located within 1 km of Ashram, where Saville Resources holds an Option from the Company to earn up to a 75% interest. The overlap of the two programs is resulting in significant cost savings through shared drill rig mobilization, camp operation, and other mutual program support costs.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXv:CCE, FSE:D7H0, OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that it has collared its first drill hole of the 2021 field program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit, located in northern Quebec. The program is being managed by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, with drilling operations being carried out by Logan Drilling Ltd. of Stewiacke, NS.

A total of 2,500 m of NQ size drilling over 15 to 20 holes is anticipated at the Ashram Deposit. The holes will target further delineation of the deposit, which remains open to the north and south, as well as target an increase in resource confidence from inferred/indicated to indicated/measured in areas where the neodymium-praseodymium ("NdPr") contents are highest. Depending on the location within the deposit, the NdPr distribution typical varies from 21-24+% with monazite being the dominant carrier of the rare earth elements ("REEs").

The Company continues to advance the core relog and geological model of the deposit, which will guide the drill program to meet its objectives. In addition to the drilling, the Company continues to collect remaining field data that is required for the Prefeasibility Study (PFS) and is planning to complete the remaining Qualified Person site visits later in the program. In parallel to the field and PFS programs, the Company continues to advance its flowsheet development at Hazen Research in Colorado, with other components of the PFS currently being advanced by third party consultants (BBA Engineering, CIMA+, etc).

The Company notes that it will carry-out its field programs while adhering to all federal, provincial, and regional restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has successfully navigated the process to enter Nunavik and obtained authorization to complete its planned field activities. Mineral exploration has been recognized as an essential service in Canada and the Province of Quebec.