Ximen Mining Advancing It's ESG Mandate Completes Hydrogeology Study and Video Outlining Water Usage

Kenville Gold Mine; Nelson, BC VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce a summary of the results of a hydrogeology assessment completed for the Company's 100% owned Kenville Gold Mine project at Nelson in southeastern British Columbia. The Company recently engaged Ecoscape Environmental Consultants Ltd. ("Ecoscape") to conduct a hydrogeology assessment of the Company's plan to construct a new underground decline at the Kenville Gold mine. The objective of the study was to provide an assessment of the likelihood of hydraulic connectivity between an underlying aquifer that the proposed decline that will pass through it.