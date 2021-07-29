checkAd

Ximen Mining Advancing It's ESG Mandate Completes Hydrogeology Study and Video Outlining Water Usage

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 09:05  |  27   |   |   

Kenville Gold Mine; Nelson, BCVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce a summary of the results of a hydrogeology assessment completed for the …

Kenville Gold Mine; Nelson, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce a summary of the results of a hydrogeology assessment completed for the Company's 100% owned Kenville Gold Mine project at Nelson in southeastern British Columbia.

The Company recently engaged Ecoscape Environmental Consultants Ltd. ("Ecoscape") to conduct a hydrogeology assessment of the Company's plan to construct a new underground decline at the Kenville Gold mine. The objective of the study was to provide an assessment of the likelihood of hydraulic connectivity between an underlying aquifer that the proposed decline that will pass through it.

The report concluded that the 113 domestic wells currently accessing the aquifer only demand 13,6 % of the annual recharge. The proposed portal at Kenville Gold Mine would have a negligible effect on groundwater supply in the aquifer. Further, the report concluded that it's not likely that there is any connection between the aquifer 511 IIB and Eagle Creek.

Foto: Accesswire

Photo showing access to the new portal site.

Foto: Accesswire

Photo of New portal site at Kenville Gold Mine.

Highlights of the report include:

  1. The Water Resource Atlas identifies aquifer 511 IIB as underlying the Kenville site. This domestic use aquifer is a fractured crystalline bedrock aquifer. The aquifer fact sheet lists it as not likely connected to surface water sources.
  2. Ecoscape's hydrogeology model indicates the top of bedrock Aquifer 511 is at a minimum of 30 metres below Eagle Creek and that Eagle Creek is perched above this aquifer and separated from it by unsaturated, low-permeability bedrock. Ecoscape concluded that it is quite unlikely that groundwater from Aquifer 511 upwells through the bedrock and overlying glacial till into Eagle Creek near the proposed site. As such, the bedrock aquifer is not likely hydraulically connected to Eagle Creek.
  3. Given the inferred deep depth to Aquifer 511 and the massive, low permeability nature of local bedrock, Ecoscape expects that nearby springs and drainages are fed by shallow groundwater that daylights in areas where the bedrock-overburden interface is exposed. As such Aquifer 511 is not likely hydraulically connected to these features.
  4. The proposed decline is away from nearby wells and will intercept groundwater at a distance greater than 520 metres from the nearest well. Along with a relatively low anticipated dewatering rate from the portal, Ecoscape expects a negligible effect on downslope water users.
  5. Portal dewatering is unlikely to significantly affect groundwater supply in the aquifer. The average annual groundwater recharge to the aquifer may be as high as 805,020 m3/year. Based on conservative estimates from 113 domestic wells, users would require aquifer demands of approximately 103,169 m3/year or 13.6% of estimated annual recharge.
Foto: Accesswire

West to East Conceptual Schematic Cross Section

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ximen Mining Advancing It's ESG Mandate Completes Hydrogeology Study and Video Outlining Water Usage Kenville Gold Mine; Nelson, BCVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce a summary of the results of a hydrogeology assessment completed for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against Black Ice Advisors LLC for Significant Damages in ...
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
GlobeX Data Launches 156 Digital Billboard "Sekur" Commercials in 6 NYC Subway Stations as Part of ...
Empower Clinics Launches Search for New Executive Talent
DehydraTECH-Enabled Consumer Products Now Available in Over 7,000 Stores
Cinedigm Partners with Exeest to Power Fandor(R) Film Submission Portal for Independent Filmmakers ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
RedHill Settles Movantik(R) Apotex Patent Litigation
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...