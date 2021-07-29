Pampa Metals Mobilises Drill Rig to its Cerro Buenos Aires Project After Completing More Than 1,900m in 7 Holes at Redondo-Veronica

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to report that it has completed its drill program at its Redondo-Veronica project, with a total of 1,956 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to report that it has completed its drill program at its Redondo-Veronica project, with a total of 1,956 meters drilled in 7 reverse circulation ("RC") holes, and has now mobilised the drill rig and support team to its Cerro Buenos Aires project.

RC drill chips from every 2m sample drilled into rock at Redondo-Veronica (excepting chips from post-mineral overburden) have been bagged and are in the process of being shipped to the sample preparation laboratory in Chile. A total of 926 2m field samples are being shipped. An additional 118 control samples, representing more than 12.5% of the field samples, and comprising blanks, duplicate samples, and certified value standards, have been randomly inserted into the sample batches for each drill hole and will be assayed by the same method as the field samples, in order to monitor and control the accuracy and precision of the sample preparation and analytical processes. Assay results are expected to be turned around within 3 to 5 weeks.