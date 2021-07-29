checkAd

Pampa Metals Mobilises Drill Rig to its Cerro Buenos Aires Project After Completing More Than 1,900m in 7 Holes at Redondo-Veronica

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to report that it has completed its drill program at its Redondo-Veronica project, with a total of 1,956 meters drilled in 7 reverse circulation ("RC") holes, and has now mobilised the drill rig and support team to its Cerro Buenos Aires project.

RC drill chips from every 2m sample drilled into rock at Redondo-Veronica (excepting chips from post-mineral overburden) have been bagged and are in the process of being shipped to the sample preparation laboratory in Chile. A total of 926 2m field samples are being shipped. An additional 118 control samples, representing more than 12.5% of the field samples, and comprising blanks, duplicate samples, and certified value standards, have been randomly inserted into the sample batches for each drill hole and will be assayed by the same method as the field samples, in order to monitor and control the accuracy and precision of the sample preparation and analytical processes. Assay results are expected to be turned around within 3 to 5 weeks.

As indicated in its news release of July 7, 2021, the Company has several geological, geophysical, and geochemical anomalies that it plans to test with RC drilling at Cerro Buenos Aires, initially focused on the Cerro Chiquitin area of the project. The drill rig has arrived on site and drilling has commenced. Pampa Metals plans to drill at least 2,000m in total at Cerro Buenos Aires.

The relatively small Cerro Chiquitín outcrop (+/- 500m across) exposes portions of a tourmaline breccia body as well as a diorite porphyry complex. The tourmaline breccia shows weak phyllic alteration with some porphyry-style D-type quartz veinlets, and a fine-grained diorite has sub-parallel porphyry-style A-type quartz veinlets on its eastern flank, both of which are interpreted to indicate that a porphyry-related system is located in the vicinity. The results from the previously reported gradient array IP together with historic Heli-borne TEM and magnetics data and surface soil geochemical data are supportive of this interpretation, and several anomalous features occur around the Cerro Chiquitin outcrop in areas covered by post-mineral gravels, and will be targeted by the current drilling campaign.

